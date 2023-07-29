Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Enjoy Date Night in Colorful Outfits

The couple marked 10 years of marriage in October and celebrated with a vow-renewal ceremony in Italy

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 06:19PM EDT
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were out for dinner at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills where they met with producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn
Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel are photographed leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles. Photo:

BACKGRID

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got decked out in patterns for a night out.

The longtime couple made quite the colorful pair as they were photographed enjoying what appeared to be a double date with DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg.

The Candy actress, 41, wore a beige silk jumpsuit which featured various red, orange, pink and green flower motifs, along with the word “Bulbs.” She wore her hair up in an effortless ponytail and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings, a silver necklace and dark sunglasses, which were folded atop her shirt.

As for Timberlake, 42, he sported a bright purple and red button-down shirt paired with tan pants, black shoes and a gold and pearl Chanel chain around his neck. 

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were out for dinner at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills where they met with producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn
Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel are photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.

BACKGRID

The date night comes a month after Biel shared a sweet Father’s Day post on Instagram featuring a photo of her husband spending quality time with their sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2½. 

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” Biel captioned the post. “And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity."

“We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

In one photo, Timberlake could be seen smiling while he held Phineas — who looked cute in a cream fleece hoodie and purple beanie — in front of a snowy backdrop.

A second photo showed Timberlake throwing Silas in the air as they played on a beach. “My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍,” he responded to Biel's tribute in the comments section.

The couple marked 10 years of marriage in October and celebrated with a vow-renewal ceremony in Italy over the summer. They often still lovingly tease each other on social media

In May, Timberlake joked on TikTok, "From now on I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's boyfriend,’” after a social media user commented, "I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats.”

In Biel's post on Monday, she shared a selfie with the "Cry Me a River" singer and included a recording of the video in the next slide. Timberlake joking responded, "I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me?😍"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in November, Biel revealed what her and Timberlake's marriage was like after a decade.

"It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe and just deep understanding of another person," she said. "But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals. You have to keep working hard to make it fresh."

She added, "Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.' That's always what he says. And he's right."

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency with Career-Spanning Set: My First Show in '9,000 Years'
Johnny Depp Meets fan Cathy Smith.
Johnny Depp Shows Gratitude Onstage at Hollywood Vampires’ First U.S. Tour Stop
Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello
Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello Dating Rumors Are '100 Percent Not True': Source (Exclusive)
Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland on 3rd February 2012
Sinéad O'Connor Had 'Wonderful Plans' for New Album and 2024 Tour Before Sudden Death at 56: Managers
Taylor Swift
Why Are Concert Tickets So Expensive in 2023?
Carly Rae Jepsen Press Shots
Carly Rae Jepsen Details Making New Song 'So Right' with Boyfriend Cole MGN: 'Our First Little Baby' (Exclusive)
Matteo Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli
Matteo Bocelli Says He Was 'Super Excited' to Work with Ed Sheeran on New Single 'Chasing Stars' (Exclusive)
All the guests on Travis Scottâs new album Utopia
Here Are All of the Guests Featured on Travis Scott's 'Utopia' — from Beyoncé to John Mayer
Is Travis Scott Shading Kylie Jennerâs Rumored Beau Timothee Chalamet on New Song? Hereâs Why Fans Think So
Is Travis Scott Shading Ex Kylie Jenner's Rumored Beau Timothée Chalamet on New Song? Here's Why Fans Think So
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Silver During Date Night with Husband George Clooney on Lake Como
Cardi B and her husband Offset dined at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in Hollywood and were approached by a flower vendor as they were leaving.
Offset Gifts Cardi B Roses During Date Night as Video for New Single ‘Jealousy’ Drops
Taylor swift creates an earthquake in seattle 07 22 23
Taylor Swift Fans Set Off 2.3 Magnitude ‘Swift Quake’ During Seattle Concert, Says Seismologist
Rauw Alejandro performs with RosaliÂ­a
Rosalía Says End of Her Engagement to Rauw Alejandro Is 'Not an Easy Moment'
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Denies Rumor That Public Feud with Offset Was a Stunt to Promote New Single 'Jealousy'
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had a romantic dinner at Sushi Park. The couple were seen leaving Sushi Park with a bottle of wine in hand as they made their way to their car.
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Step Out in All-Black Ensembles for Sushi Date in Los Angeles — See the Photos
Cassadee Pope THE VOICE -- "Live Finale, Part 2" red carpet
How Cassadee Pope's Boyfriend Sam Palladio Inspired Her New Song: 'I Wanted It to Be a Little Naughty' (Exclusive)