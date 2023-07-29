Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Enjoy Date Night in Colorful Outfits

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got decked out in patterns for a night out.

The longtime couple made quite the colorful pair as they were photographed enjoying what appeared to be a double date with DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg.

The Candy actress, 41, wore a beige silk jumpsuit which featured various red, orange, pink and green flower motifs, along with the word “Bulbs.” She wore her hair up in an effortless ponytail and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings, a silver necklace and dark sunglasses, which were folded atop her shirt.

As for Timberlake, 42, he sported a bright purple and red button-down shirt paired with tan pants, black shoes and a gold and pearl Chanel chain around his neck.

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel are photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together. BACKGRID

The date night comes a month after Biel shared a sweet Father’s Day post on Instagram featuring a photo of her husband spending quality time with their sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2½.

“Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today!” Biel captioned the post. “And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity."

“We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

In one photo, Timberlake could be seen smiling while he held Phineas — who looked cute in a cream fleece hoodie and purple beanie — in front of a snowy backdrop.

A second photo showed Timberlake throwing Silas in the air as they played on a beach. “My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍,” he responded to Biel's tribute in the comments section.

The couple marked 10 years of marriage in October and celebrated with a vow-renewal ceremony in Italy over the summer. They often still lovingly tease each other on social media.

In May, Timberlake joked on TikTok, "From now on I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's boyfriend,’” after a social media user commented, "I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats.”

In Biel's post on Monday, she shared a selfie with the "Cry Me a River" singer and included a recording of the video in the next slide. Timberlake joking responded, "I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me?😍"

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in November, Biel revealed what her and Timberlake's marriage was like after a decade.

"It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe and just deep understanding of another person," she said. "But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals. You have to keep working hard to make it fresh."

She added, "Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.' That's always what he says. And he's right."



