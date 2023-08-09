Justin Timberlake, Chelsea Handler and Nina Dobrev Were All Just in the Same Wedding Party

Justin Timberlake, Chelsea Handler and Nina Dobrev didn't just attend the same nuptials together — they were also in the wedding party.



The trio were on hand to celebrate Nicole and Ben Bruno's recent ceremony, and Dobrev shared several snaps from the special occasion on her Instagram Saturday.

“So happy i got to be by your side on your special day Nicole 🥹,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 34, captioned her post. “It was absolutely magical, the best day celebrating the Bruno’s 🤍 same time next week @nobread @benbrunotraining ? 💍 I LOVE YOU BOTH.”

One of the images in the carousel featured a group shot that included the bride and groom along with Handler, 48, Dobrev and Timberlake, 42, coordinating in cream-colored outfits.

Another photo showed the TV host gathered with her bridesmaids, which was followed by another snap of the couple exchanging vows. In a separate photo, Dobrev held a bouquet of flowers.

Nicole Bruno (née Cogan) is an angel investor and the founder of Nobread.com, a wellness and food blog, while the groom is an L.A.-based fitness trainer.

The blushing bride gushed that she would "never get over" spending the rest of her life with her best friend. "Ben, you are the greatest thing to ever happen to me ❤️❤️," she captioned a post.

“My girls- we’ve lived ten lives together and been through it all. I am who I am because of your friendship,” she continued. "My family- there are no words to describe this love. Thank you for your unwavering support and for this beautiful weekend that we will never forget. My new brothers and extended family- I am SO lucky!! You guys bring a permanent smile to my face."

Ben also shared photos from the wedding, including one with Timberlake, Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel, and model Kate Upton.

In one photo of the wedding party, Ben teased that it looked like a Vanity Fair photo shoot. "Man, these group shots are dope. The squad cleans up nice," he wrote. "I spend about 90% of my life in gym clothes, but it was fun to get dressed up. Still can’t keep thinking about how perfect last weekend was, and this crew did a lot to make it special."



Handler replied in the comments: "It was an epic wedding!!!"

The "SexyBack" singer, for his part, added: "SQUAD!"

NBA player Meyers Leonard was also in the star-studded group. "It was truly an honor be a part of Nicole & Ben’s special day. What a beautiful wedding with so many incredible people! A true testament to the amazing people they are! " he captioned an Instagram photo of the festivities.

