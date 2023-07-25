Justin Theroux Bikes Through New York City Wearing a Shirt with Selena Gomez's Face on It

Justin Theroux likes to keep his friends close.

On Tuesday, the Leftovers star was spotted biking in N.Y.C. sporting a shirt with his long-time friend Selena Gomez’s face on it. The shirt, a black tee with the sleeves cut off — the actor’s signature look — honored Gomez’s 2012 flick, Spring Breakers.

The 51-year-old actor paired his cheeky T-shirt with green cargo pants, white sneakers, a black hat and aviator sunglasses.

Gomez, 31, and Theroux have been friends for a while. The pair have been photographed together multiple times and even kick-started the rumor mill about a potential romance not long after his split with Jennifer Aniston.

In 2018, they were spotted out on a Sunday afternoon with actors Paul Rudd, 54, Petra Collins, 30, and actress Rooney Mara, 38. The star-studded group was all smiles as they greeted each other with warm hugs on the cloudy day and headed out for lunch.



Gomez was seen happily embracing Theroux and Collins, who directed her “Fetish” music video. Though Collins and Theroux were linked around that time, a source told PEOPLE the two “are friends.” Theroux separated from Aniston just a few months before the sighting after two years of marriage.

Theroux sported his signature all-black ensemble with dark jeans and a black jacket while Gomez wrapped up in a tan coat with light jeans and a white shirt underneath. Collins stood out from the crowd in a white hooded sweater and loose pants.

The group met outside of the Minetta Lane Theater in the West Village where Gomez had just caught Billy Crudup starring in the play Harry Clarke. Theroux also wrapped Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger into a tight hug when they got there.

Justin Theroux, Selena Gomez. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gomez is also one to share her love of her friends via her clothing. In April, Gomez was snapped paying a sweet tribute to Taylor Swift while working on the set of Only Murders in the Building, wearing some cute swag of Swift's.

The "Wolves" singer was in an all-black ensemble including black sweatpants with Taylor Swift The Eras Tour featured on the left leg. She paired the sweats with a black sweatshirt (with the hood up!), a long black coat and gray boots.

Gomez attended one of Swift's shows with her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey and had a night to remember.

During her performance of her Red smash "22," Swift, 33, greeted Gracie at the edge of her stage's catwalk and handed her the hat off her head. The sweet moment was captured by fans at the show, and even shows the 9-year-old hand Swift something in return.

In the video, Gracie can be seen wearing a purple dress reminiscent of Swift's Speak Now era, as she awaits the star who walks down the catwalk with a fedora in hand. In exchange, Gracie handed Swift a friendship bracelet, putting a smile on the singer's face.