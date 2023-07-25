Justin Theroux Bikes Through New York City Wearing a Shirt with Selena Gomez's Face on It

The actor wore a black tee honoring Gomez’s 2012 flick, 'Spring Breakers'

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 04:13PM EDT
Justin Theroux shows his toned arms and wears a Selena Gomez âSpring Breakersâ movie tank top shirt during a bike ride around Manhattanâs Soho area.
Justin Theroux. Photo:

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Justin Theroux likes to keep his friends close. 

On Tuesday, the Leftovers star was spotted biking in N.Y.C. sporting a shirt with his long-time friend Selena Gomez’s face on it. The shirt, a black tee with the sleeves cut off — the actor’s signature look — honored Gomez’s 2012 flick, Spring Breakers. 

The 51-year-old actor paired his cheeky T-shirt with green cargo pants, white sneakers, a black hat and aviator sunglasses.

Gomez, 31, and Theroux have been friends for a while. The pair have been photographed together multiple times and even kick-started the rumor mill about a potential romance not long after his split with Jennifer Aniston

In 2018, they were spotted out on a Sunday afternoon with actors Paul Rudd, 54, Petra Collins, 30, and actress Rooney Mara, 38. The star-studded group was all smiles as they greeted each other with warm hugs on the cloudy day and headed out for lunch.

Gomez was seen happily embracing Theroux and Collins, who directed her “Fetish” music video. Though Collins and Theroux were linked around that time, a source told PEOPLE the two “are friends.” Theroux separated from Aniston just a few months before the sighting after two years of marriage.

Theroux sported his signature all-black ensemble with dark jeans and a black jacket while Gomez wrapped up in a tan coat with light jeans and a white shirt underneath. Collins stood out from the crowd in a white hooded sweater and loose pants.

The group met outside of the Minetta Lane Theater in the West Village where Gomez had just caught Billy Crudup starring in the play Harry Clarke. Theroux also wrapped Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger into a tight hug when they got there.

Justin Theroux, Selena Gomez and Kuma Theroux attend the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022
Justin Theroux, Selena Gomez.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gomez is also one to share her love of her friends via her clothing. In April, Gomez was snapped paying a sweet tribute to Taylor Swift while working on the set of Only Murders in the Building, wearing some cute swag of Swift's.

The "Wolves" singer was in an all-black ensemble including black sweatpants with Taylor Swift The Eras Tour featured on the left leg. She paired the sweats with a black sweatshirt (with the hood up!), a long black coat and gray boots.

Gomez attended one of Swift's shows with her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey and had a night to remember.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

During her performance of her Red smash "22," Swift, 33, greeted Gracie at the edge of her stage's catwalk and handed her the hat off her head. The sweet moment was captured by fans at the show, and even shows the 9-year-old hand Swift something in return.

In the video, Gracie can be seen wearing a purple dress reminiscent of Swift's Speak Now era, as she awaits the star who walks down the catwalk with a fedora in hand. In exchange, Gracie handed Swift a friendship bracelet, putting a smile on the singer's face.

Related Articles
Gracie; Selena Gomez; Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Dyes Her Hair Purple for Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Connar Franklin Bridal Shower, Selena Gomez best friend
Selena Gomez Celebrates Best Friend Connar Franklin's All-White Bridal Shower: See The Pics! (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez Wore Sweet, Subtle Tribute to Taylor Swift on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Set
Selena Gomez Wears Cute Tribute to Taylor Swift on 'Only Murders in the Building' Set
PSW_Spring23_DenimIcon tout
35 Denim Icons We Will Never Stop Thinking About
Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of How 'Two Months' in Paris 'Changed My Life'
Selena Gomez Is Gorgeous in Black Swimsuit
Selena Gomez Sunbathes in Her Go-To $121 One-Piece Black Swimsuit
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Easy, Breezy Summer Outfit Just Proves Your Denim Mini Skirt Will Never Go Out of Style
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat to Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Mid-Concert — See the Sweet Moment
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Sweet Embrace While Shopping in N.Y.C.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Show Off P.D.A. at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour amid Reconciliation Rumors
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Selena Gomez and her sister
All About Selena Gomez's Sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline