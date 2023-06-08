Justin Theroux Champions Pet Adoption While Celebrating 5 Years With His Rescue Dog Kuma

Actor Justin Theroux adopted his pit bull mix Kuma in 2018 after the canine was saved from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 03:33 PM
Justin Theroux
Photo:

Justin Theroux/Instagram

Justin Theroux and his rescue dog Kuma are celebrating their five-year anniversary!

The actor, 51, has documented his love for Kuma on his Instagram since her adoption in 2018, and he marked this special occasion with a heartwarming post.

"TODAY! 5 years with this derpy!" he captioned his post, which featured a selfie of the pair and three adorable shots of Kuma. 

The White House Plumbers star also included a message encouraging his followers to adopt and rescue dogs. 

"If you are considering getting a dog, please visit your local shelter," he wrote. "There are TENS OF THOUSANDS of Kumas out there that would love to make your life so much better."

Theroux has long advocated for rescuing animals, having worked with rescue groups like Austin Pets Alive! before welcoming a pet of his own. He shared in 2018 that Kuma was found in the debris of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and that he heard about her story through his advocacy work. 

Justin Theroux attends the 30th Anniversary White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/Getty

In his 2018 Instagram post announcing his new furry friend, Theroux called out A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue, the shelter in Conroe, Texas, that found and rehabilitated Kuma before her adoption. He posted an extended version of Kuma's journey to adoption in his Instagram Stories, where he said A Chance to Bloom rescued Kuma from a "high-kill shelter" and thanked the shelter employees who worked with Kuma. 


Theroux continues to share photos, videos, and gushing messages about his pooch five years later. He told PEOPLE in 2021 that his favorite activity with Kuma is "waking up" next to her

"It's my favorite thing, cause she'll lay there like this," he said, imitating the pup lying in bed. "She fully puts her head on the pillows, I mean she sleeps like people. And it's really nice to wake up in the morning and have her right there with you."

He has also shared photos and videos of him and the pup hanging out at bars and enjoying candlelit "date nights."

A quick peek at Theroux's Instagram page makes his love for his pet evident. Still, dog lovers looking for even more of Kuma can visit the dog's personal Instagram page, which Theroux announced by letting her take over his account.


Kuma posted about her adoption anniversary celebration on her Instagram on Thursday, writing, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DAD! I can't believe it's been five years since I decided to let you keep me!"

In a past "Gotcha Day" post celebrating the anniversary of Kuma and Theroux's special bond, the actor gushed about his pet and how much she adds to his life.

"I know you can't read Kuma, but thank you for being so open, making me laugh, sleeping in later than me, going everywhere by my side, reminding me to stay in the present, to let things roll off me, to have gratitude and joy for everything, even just waking up."

Related Articles
Virgin Crocodile
Crocodile Living in Isolation for 16 Years at Zoo Experienced Virgin Birth, Scientists Say
Sharkfest 2023 photos
Sharkfest Is Coming! How to Watch the Month-Long Shark-Filled Summer TV Special
Dog secures longest tongue record
Friendly Lab Mix Who 'Might Slobber on You' Breaks World Record for the Longest Tongue on a Dog
dog jumping over the wall
Dog Scales Cement Wall at Shelter to Be with Canine Best Friend — Watch!
john Mulaney's ex-wife Anne Marie Tendler shares love for recently deceased dog
Anna Marie Tendler Shares How Late Dog Helped During 'End of My Marriage' to John Mulaney
dog covered in hate speech and symbols rescued
Dog Found with Hate Speech and Symbols Drawn on Her Fur Is Ready for Adoption and a New Start
Pete Davidson Slams PETA After They Criticize Him for Buying Dog from Pet Store
Pete Davidson Slams PETA in Heated Voicemail for Criticizing Him for Buying Dog from Pet Store
white dolphin video
Casper the Rare White Dolphin — One of Only Three in the World— Appears in California
extraordinary birders with chris cooper
Christian Cooper — Birder Falsely Accused in Central Park — Wants Everyone to Access 'Healing' Power of Birds (Exclusive)
White Panda
World's Only All-White Panda Captured on Video in Rare Sighting
Wolverine Spotted in California for Second Time In 100 Years
Wild Wolverine Spotted in California for Second Time In 100 Years
Chasten Buttigieg
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Mourn the Death of Beloved Rescue Dog Truman: 'We Are Heartbroken'
Churchill Downs, the Home of the Kentucky Derby, Suspends Racing After 12 Horses Die
Churchill Downs, Home of the Kentucky Derby, Suspends Racing After 12 Horses Die
Retired Military Dogs up for adoption Courtesy of Mission K9 Rescue
Bring Home a Hero! Rescue Helps Retired Working Dogs Experience the Joy of Finding a Family
French Bulldog Saved From Sink
Rescuers Carefully Extract French Bulldog from Kitchen Sink After Pet Gets Paw Stuck in Drain
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images);
Tom Brady Says He and Daughter Vivian 'Bonded' Over Pet Kitten and May Adopt 'a Few More' (Exclusive)