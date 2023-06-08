Justin Theroux Champions Pet Adoption While Celebrating 5 Years With His Rescue Dog Kuma

Justin Theroux and his rescue dog Kuma are celebrating their five-year anniversary!

The actor, 51, has documented his love for Kuma on his Instagram since her adoption in 2018, and he marked this special occasion with a heartwarming post.

"TODAY! 5 years with this derpy!" he captioned his post, which featured a selfie of the pair and three adorable shots of Kuma.

The White House Plumbers star also included a message encouraging his followers to adopt and rescue dogs.

"If you are considering getting a dog, please visit your local shelter," he wrote. "There are TENS OF THOUSANDS of Kumas out there that would love to make your life so much better."

Theroux has long advocated for rescuing animals, having worked with rescue groups like Austin Pets Alive! before welcoming a pet of his own. He shared in 2018 that Kuma was found in the debris of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and that he heard about her story through his advocacy work.

In his 2018 Instagram post announcing his new furry friend, Theroux called out A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue, the shelter in Conroe, Texas, that found and rehabilitated Kuma before her adoption. He posted an extended version of Kuma's journey to adoption in his Instagram Stories, where he said A Chance to Bloom rescued Kuma from a "high-kill shelter" and thanked the shelter employees who worked with Kuma.



Theroux continues to share photos, videos, and gushing messages about his pooch five years later. He told PEOPLE in 2021 that his favorite activity with Kuma is "waking up" next to her.

"It's my favorite thing, cause she'll lay there like this," he said, imitating the pup lying in bed. "She fully puts her head on the pillows, I mean she sleeps like people. And it's really nice to wake up in the morning and have her right there with you."

He has also shared photos and videos of him and the pup hanging out at bars and enjoying candlelit "date nights."

A quick peek at Theroux's Instagram page makes his love for his pet evident. Still, dog lovers looking for even more of Kuma can visit the dog's personal Instagram page, which Theroux announced by letting her take over his account.



Kuma posted about her adoption anniversary celebration on her Instagram on Thursday, writing, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DAD! I can't believe it's been five years since I decided to let you keep me!"

In a past "Gotcha Day" post celebrating the anniversary of Kuma and Theroux's special bond, the actor gushed about his pet and how much she adds to his life.

"I know you can't read Kuma, but thank you for being so open, making me laugh, sleeping in later than me, going everywhere by my side, reminding me to stay in the present, to let things roll off me, to have gratitude and joy for everything, even just waking up."