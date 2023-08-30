Justin Theroux Kisses Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom at Dinner in N.Y.C.: Photos

Justin Theroux said in May that he has "much more fun not being in a public relationship"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on August 30, 2023 01:31PM EDT
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom on Aug. 29 in New York City. Photo:

Justin Theroux embraced a new flame while out for dinner Tuesday night.

The actor, 52, was spotted with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 29, and another couple at the Altro Paradiso restaurant in New York City.

The pair laughed together and shared a kiss during the outing, which also included a stop at Ray's Bar, which Theroux co-owns with Succession star Nicholas Braun.

Theroux was also spotted with Bloom at a Netflix event at the N.Y.C. social club Zero Bond back in February.

The pair were photographed with Tan France and actress Louisa Jacobson. Jacobson, 32, and Bloom are both cast members in the HBO series The Gilded Age.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom on Aug. 29 in New York City.

Bloom got her start in the entertainment industry with an appearance on Michael J. Fox's 2013 sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show. Her IMDb page credits her with appearances in series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Affair, as well as starring roles in the 2019 movies 1BR and Here on Out.

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux on Aug. 29 in New York City.

Theroux was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018. The actor — who was confirmed to appear in Tim Burton's upcoming Beetlejuice sequel before Hollywood actors went on strike in July — has kept his personal life out of the public eye since he and Aniston divorced.

While the former couple have remained friends in the years since their split, Theroux recently admitted he has "much more fun not being in a public relationship" when Esquire asked about his thoughts on fan interest in his personal life back in May.

From left: Justin Theroux, Tan France, Louisa Jacobson and Nicole Brydon Bloom on Feb. 27, 2023.

"There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in," he said at the time. "And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don’t talk about Jen."

"People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance," he added. "And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So it’s a classic no-comment situation for me."

