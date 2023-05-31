Justin Sutherland isn't letting his boating accident hold him back from enjoying the summer.

Nearly a year after the Iron Chef America winner was seriously injured in a boating accident in July 2022, he is back on the water again.

Sutherland posted a photo taking a boat ride with his “emotional support” on his lap, a gray French bulldog he got after the accident named Betty White. He included the hashtags #stillthecaptain #whatdosentkillyoumakesyoustronger referencing his accident, which saw him fall into the water near the propeller.

The Top Chef contestant, who underwent surgery for fractured bones in his arm, a broken jaw and shattered teeth following the accident, spoke to PEOPLE in March about overcoming his fear and his hopes to get back on the water.

"I'm definitely excited to get back on the boat,” he told PEOPLE. “So I'll definitely be back on the water on July 3rd on that anniversary day and hopefully much sooner as soon as this winter stops. I'm excited to get back on the water. I'm excited to just continue living and loving life."

Part of the recovery process included returning to his normal life and doing normal activities like going to the gym and releasing a new cookbook Northern Soul. He also appeared on shows like Food Network's Guy's Ranch Kitchen and Supermarket Stakeout.

"Even as strong as I thought I was, I don't think you ever realize what you're capable of until you're put in these situations," he said. "Some people can choose to succumb to it and give up and that's not what I'm going to do."

He instead got a tattoo on the side of his neck of the propeller that injured him as a reminder of his resilience and that the incident was "one of those whatever doesn't kill you make you stronger moments."

"I'm not afraid to remember it. People are always asking, 'Is it okay to talk about this? Can we ask questions?' For me, talking through it…has been very therapeutic for me," he said.



"It's something that I want to put behind me as far as the incident, but the silver linings and some of the positive outcomes and lessons that I've learned and things I've learned about myself and things that I've learned about other people is something that I don't want to forget," he added.