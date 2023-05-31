Justin Sutherland Gets 'Back on the Water' with 'Emotional Support' After Horrifying Boating Accident

The Food Network star was seriously injured in a boating accident in July 2022

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 31, 2023 03:03 PM
Justin Sutherland
Photo:

Justin Sutherland/Instagram

Justin Sutherland isn't letting his boating accident hold him back from enjoying the summer.

Nearly a year after the Iron Chef America winner was seriously injured in a boating accident in July 2022, he is back on the water again.

Sutherland posted a photo taking a boat ride with his “emotional support” on his lap, a gray French bulldog he got after the accident named Betty White. He included the hashtags #stillthecaptain #whatdosentkillyoumakesyoustronger referencing his accident, which saw him fall into the water near the propeller.

The Top Chef contestant, who underwent surgery for fractured bones in his arm, a broken jaw and shattered teeth following the accident, spoke to PEOPLE in March about overcoming his fear and his hopes to get back on the water.

"I'm definitely excited to get back on the boat,” he told PEOPLE. “So I'll definitely be back on the water on July 3rd on that anniversary day and hopefully much sooner as soon as this winter stops. I'm excited to get back on the water. I'm excited to just continue living and loving life."

Part of the recovery process included returning to his normal life and doing normal activities like going to the gym and releasing a new cookbook Northern Soul. He also appeared on shows like Food Network's Guy's Ranch Kitchen and Supermarket Stakeout.

Justin Sutherland

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

"Even as strong as I thought I was, I don't think you ever realize what you're capable of until you're put in these situations," he said. "Some people can choose to succumb to it and give up and that's not what I'm going to do."

He instead got a tattoo on the side of his neck of the propeller that injured him as a reminder of his resilience and that the incident was "one of those whatever doesn't kill you make you stronger moments." 

Justin Sutherland Says Heâs âExcited to Get Back on the Boatâ 8 Months After His Accident on the Water
Justin Sutherland Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.


"I'm not afraid to remember it. People are always asking, 'Is it okay to talk about this? Can we ask questions?' For me, talking through it…has been very therapeutic for me," he said. 


"It's something that I want to put behind me as far as the incident, but the silver linings and some of the positive outcomes and lessons that I've learned and things I've learned about myself and things that I've learned about other people is something that I don't want to forget," he added.

Related Articles
krispy-kreme.jpg
Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Are Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day
American Wedding Seann William Scott Jason Biggs
'American Pie's Seann William Scott and Jason Biggs Reunite for DoorDash Commercial (Exclusive)
Lauren Sanchez and Amazon Founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoyed $4,000 Wine and Pop Music After Their Engagement (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore Magazine Bathtub
Watch Drew Barrymore Bathe in a Tub of Mac and Cheese: ‘I’m Living My Dream’
Bruno Mars, multi-Grammy award winning artist and SelvaRey Rum co-owner
Bruno Mars Details How His Upbringing in Hawaii Influenced His New 'Dream' Pop-Up Bar (Exclusive)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says This ‘Scrumptious’ Chicken Recipe Is Her ‘Go-To’ When Hosting Guests (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart Tina Turner
Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to 'Goddess' Tina Turner with Adorable Photo of Them Snuggled in Bed
Rachael Ray Bids Farewell to Her Show
Rachael Ray Bids Farewell to Her Show with Tears, Pasta and a Send-Off from Oprah Winfrey
Brad Pitt Chateau Miraval
Brad Pitt Celebrates His Award-Winning Rosé with Stunning Photos at Château Miraval
Dairy Queen Is Discontinuing Cherry Cone Dip
Dairy Queen Confirms They Are Discontinuing the Cherry Dipped Cone
Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Momâs âMarriage Meatloaf Worked for Me Twiceââ All About the Family Recipe
Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Mom's Marriage Meatloaf 'Worked for Me Twice' — Get the Recipe
ariana madix
Ariana Madix Gives an Update on Her Sandwich Shop with Katie Maloney (Exclusive)
Searching For Soul Food -Chef Alisa Reynolds
Chef Alisa Reynolds Travels the World ‘Searching for Soul Food’ in New Hulu Show (Exclusive)
Krispy Kreme Graduation
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away a Dozen Free Donuts to 2023 Graduates This Week
Madison Mulkey, Bride Goes Viral for Serving Chili’s at Her Wedding
Bride Goes Viral After Spending $1,950 on Chili's Takeout for Her 100-Guest Wedding: 'Can't Beat the Price'
Recipes
Anne Burrell Shares Her Cheese-Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs for Memorial Day