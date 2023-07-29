Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Ate 'Rancid' Meat: 'Decided to Roll the Dice'

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long made a big mis-steak in the kitchen.

On Friday's episode of his Life Is Short podcast, Long, 45, revealed that he and his wife prepared "rancid" meat for a taco dinner, which ultimately didn't end great for either of them.

The actor told his brother and co-host Christian Long that while he's been "trying to eat less meat," he and Bosworth, 40, decided to buy a flank steak from a butcher recently and he waited a bit too long to prepare it.

"This kind of came as a surprise. She was the one who marinated the meat. She took it out and we were having taco night," Long recalled. "We found this recipe for this really great marinade ... with orange juice and we let it sit for the whole day."

"You know when you're grilling something and there's something so satisfying when it's really successful when you get the timing right and the flavor? For me it's really rare to do a perfect grill job, and I was so proud of it," Long recalled.

He said that after he cut up the medium-rare steak, he felt it was "quite a success," until Bosworth admitted she felt nauseous as she stretched after dinner.

"I said, 'I wonder why, I wonder if it was something we ate.' And she said it like this, so matter-of-factly, 'Well, the meat was a bit rancid.' She started laughing, and she repeated it," Long remembered. "[She said], 'When I took it out of the package it smelled quite rancid.'"



He added: "The more she recounted the odor and unpacking, the sensation of smelling it, the more certain she was that it wasn't just like a little off, it was pungently rancid."

While he said he was "surprised" that his wife decided not to say anything about the meat while they were eating, Long admitted he would've done the same.

"As soon as I had that thought I realized I would've done the same thing. I would've thought, like she said, 'Well, I washed it off and it had kind of a film, like a slimy film."

Long also told his brother that he and Bosworth have recently been watching the survival competition series Alone, which may have impacted their decision to go ahead with the meal. "She said, 'Yeah so what, people eat rotten meat.' And we were just so excited to make it, and she decided to roll the dice."

The meat debacle didn't end well for either Long or Bosworth, the actor admitted, without getting into too many details.

"Later that night we were messing around ... in this case it was 'too rancid to f — TRTF,'" he said, comparing the moment to their personal catchphrase, "too full to fornicate."

"We were like, 'Bleh.' Both of us, 'Bleh.' We didn't throw up. But the next day, mine didn't come out as quickly as hers did and so I had rancid meat stomach for the remainder of the day."

In May, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had a spur-of-the-moment wedding ceremony. Page Six reported at the time that Long and Bosworth tied the knot at the Rockaway Hotel in New York City’s Queens area.

The pair, who spent time together in 2021 filming House of Darkness, first sparked relationship rumors in March 2022 after being spotted together in Los Angeles.