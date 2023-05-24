Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Shared Their Amazon Travel Essentials — and They Start at Just $7

The maybe-newlyweds highlighted a PEOPLE Tested winner, which happens to be on sale

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo:

Getty Images

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are no longer flying solo. They have each other — and tons of handy travel essentials. 

A little over a month after confirming their engagement, the duo hosted an Amazon Live to share their travel must-haves. Cozyed up on a couch, the maybe-newlyweds (Long recently referred to Bosworth as his “now-wife”) held hands, laughed, and answered fan questions while spilling their travel necessities. Among their selects was the PEOPLE Tested winner for best hanging toiletry bag, a top-rated sleep mask, and a $10 luggage scale. 

Whether you’re packing for your honeymoon, a summer weekend away, or just a quick work trip, these ten essentials will have you “on cloud nine” just like the pair. 

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth’s Amazon Travel Essentials

Between makeup brushes, a fully stocked skincare lineup, and your nutritional supplements, a hotel suite can quickly go from an oasis to an oh-so-cluttered space. But with the Bagsmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook, you can keep everything organized and easy to find. 

Instead of taking up space on the vanity, this bag can be hung on the back of the door or over the shower rod. It has four spacious compartments that completely unfold, so you don’t have to open and close it every time you need to grab something. And a zippered closure keeps any spills or turbulence-induced messes from leaking into the rest of your suitcase. The toiletry bag, which is on sale, also happens to be a PEOPLE Tested winner for its capacity, design, portability, and value. Whether you “like being disorganized in an organized way,” as Long described himself, or you have a standard system for packing shampoos, body washes, and more, this ultra-useful bag is one to have. Bosworth’s take? It’s “right up my alley.” 

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag

Amazon

Buy It! Bagsmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook in Blue, $22.99–$27.99 (orig. $29.47–$31.99); amazon.com

Block out light for quality rest while traveling with the Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask, which Long and Bosworth both have. It’s earned over 66,000 perfect ratings at Amazon with one reviewer calling it “blackout curtains for your eyes.” No wonder it’s Amazon’s best-selling sleep mask. Plus, it’s nearly half off right now. 

MZOO Sleep Eye Mask

Amazon

Buy It! Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask in Black, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Arguably the worst way to start off your trip is sprawling out on the airport floor with your suitcase open for all to see because you’ve somehow managed to go over the weight limit. Instead of starting off on the wrong foot, weigh your suitcase before you take off using the Travel Inspira Portable Digital Luggage Scale

The suitcase scale is easy to hold, easy to read, and easy to use because of its rubber handle, LCD-backlit screen, and quick, painless setup. Right now it’s doubly discounted with a coupon on top of the sale price, bringing it to under $11. 

travel inspira Luggage Scale

Amazon

Buy It! Travel Inspira Portable Digital Luggage Scale, $10.44 with coupon (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

It’s never fun when an airline loses your luggage. But with an Apple AirTag attached, you can keep tabs, er, tags, on your bag’s exact location. Plus, “If you lose your person, you can put it right there," said Bosworth while jokingly holding it up to Long’s head. 

You also need to dress the part when you’re traveling. Wear a floppy sun hat while sipping Aperol spritzes in Santorini or get ready to hit the waves in Hawaii with a protective rashguard from Roxy, a brand Bosworth recently collaborated with in honor of Blue Crush’s 20th anniversary. 

However, whenever, and wherever you choose to travel, stack your odds for the most pleasurable experience possible by picking up these prime travel picks. Keep scrolling to shop passport holders, Yeti travel mugs, and more recommendations from Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. 

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89.99 (orig. $99); amazon.com

FERYES Travel Makeup Brush Holder

Amazon

Buy It! Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder in Khaki, $13.29 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Facial Wipes

Amazon

Buy It! Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Facial Wipes, $6.99 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com

FURTALK Womens Sun Straw Hat

Amazon

Buy It! Furtalk Wide Brim Sun Straw Hat in Mixed Beige, $23.99–$24.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99–$26.99); amazon.com

TIGARI Passport Holder Wallet

Amazon

Buy It! Tigari Passport Holder Wallet in B-Matcha Green, $11.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug

Amazon

Buy It! YETI Rambler 20-Ounce Stainless Steel Travel Mug in Navy, $38; amazon.com

Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter

Amazon

Buy It! Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter/Receiver in White, $54.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs
Madewell Summer Sale Tout
You Have 36 Hours Left to Save on 800+ Summer Styles at Madewell's Early Memorial Day Sale
The A-List: Loci sneakers
I Walked 60 Miles in 7 Days in the Supportive Sneakers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Both Own
Related Articles
Shaun White Reveals Why His Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion
Shaun White Reveals Why Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Makes the Best Travel Companion (Exclusive)
nuLOOM Monique Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Tout
The 11 Best Deals on Outdoor Area Rugs at Amazon That'll Bring Patios to Life — Starting at $29
MDW Amazon Legos Sale Tout
Amazon’s Secret Lego Sale Has Popular Sets Starting at Just $6 — Including the Viral Flower Bouquet
Alix Earl documents being stranded in Italy after villa âdidnât existâ
Alix Earle 'Stranded' in Italy After She Says Got 'Scammed' by Booking Villa That 'Doesn't Exist'
Amazon Customer-Loved Home Products Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds for Under $25 — Here's What to Shop
whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner tout
This $400 Cordless Vacuum for ‘Hassle-Free Cleaning' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon
Outdoor Voices x Chaco Launch Tout
Outdoor Voices Teamed Up with This Ultra-Comfy Shoe Brand on a Sandal That Will Motivate You to Get Outdoors
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Travel Diary
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Surprised Husband Jeezy with Trip to Vietnam for 2nd Anniversary — See Photos (Exclusive)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Memorial Day Sales Are Already Here: Apple AirPods Pro Are Back Down to Their Black Friday Price
Gopoony Mattress Protector
Hot Sleepers Can’t Stop Raving About This ‘Soft and Cool’ Mattress Topper That’s on Sale for $24 at Amazon
Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights
These Popular Outdoor String Lights Have 'Transformed' Patios and Backyards, and They're on Sale
Rosyclo Cloud Slides Tout
These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now
beach bag TOUT
This Sand-Resistant Beach Bag Is 'Spacious' and 'Lightweight,' and It's Just $15 Right Now
Vacuum One-Off (Week 3) Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save Nearly $100 on This Robot Vacuum with 45,000+ Five-Star Ratings Right Now
Eomenie swimsuit Tout
Amazon Shoppers Feel 'Confident' in This Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit — and It's Marked Down Today
weber spirit ii e 310 3 burner tout
Amazon Sells a Weber Grill That Can Turn Anyone ‘from Grill Amateur to Grill Master,’ and It’s on Sale