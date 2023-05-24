Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Shared Their Amazon Travel Essentials — and They Start at Just $7

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are no longer flying solo. They have each other — and tons of handy travel essentials.

A little over a month after confirming their engagement, the duo hosted an Amazon Live to share their travel must-haves. Cozyed up on a couch, the maybe-newlyweds (Long recently referred to Bosworth as his “now-wife”) held hands, laughed, and answered fan questions while spilling their travel necessities. Among their selects was the PEOPLE Tested winner for best hanging toiletry bag, a top-rated sleep mask, and a $10 luggage scale.

Whether you’re packing for your honeymoon, a summer weekend away, or just a quick work trip, these ten essentials will have you “on cloud nine” just like the pair.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth’s Amazon Travel Essentials

Between makeup brushes, a fully stocked skincare lineup, and your nutritional supplements, a hotel suite can quickly go from an oasis to an oh-so-cluttered space. But with the Bagsmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook, you can keep everything organized and easy to find.

Instead of taking up space on the vanity, this bag can be hung on the back of the door or over the shower rod. It has four spacious compartments that completely unfold, so you don’t have to open and close it every time you need to grab something. And a zippered closure keeps any spills or turbulence-induced messes from leaking into the rest of your suitcase. The toiletry bag, which is on sale, also happens to be a PEOPLE Tested winner for its capacity, design, portability, and value. Whether you “like being disorganized in an organized way,” as Long described himself, or you have a standard system for packing shampoos, body washes, and more, this ultra-useful bag is one to have. Bosworth’s take? It’s “right up my alley.”

Block out light for quality rest while traveling with the Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask, which Long and Bosworth both have. It’s earned over 66,000 perfect ratings at Amazon with one reviewer calling it “blackout curtains for your eyes.” No wonder it’s Amazon’s best-selling sleep mask. Plus, it’s nearly half off right now.

Arguably the worst way to start off your trip is sprawling out on the airport floor with your suitcase open for all to see because you’ve somehow managed to go over the weight limit. Instead of starting off on the wrong foot, weigh your suitcase before you take off using the Travel Inspira Portable Digital Luggage Scale.

The suitcase scale is easy to hold, easy to read, and easy to use because of its rubber handle, LCD-backlit screen, and quick, painless setup. Right now it’s doubly discounted with a coupon on top of the sale price, bringing it to under $11.

It’s never fun when an airline loses your luggage. But with an Apple AirTag attached, you can keep tabs, er, tags, on your bag’s exact location. Plus, “If you lose your person, you can put it right there," said Bosworth while jokingly holding it up to Long’s head.

You also need to dress the part when you’re traveling. Wear a floppy sun hat while sipping Aperol spritzes in Santorini or get ready to hit the waves in Hawaii with a protective rashguard from Roxy, a brand Bosworth recently collaborated with in honor of Blue Crush’s 20th anniversary.

However, whenever, and wherever you choose to travel, stack your odds for the most pleasurable experience possible by picking up these prime travel picks. Keep scrolling to shop passport holders, Yeti travel mugs, and more recommendations from Justin Long and Kate Bosworth.

