Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Coordinating Date-Night Looks After Their Couple Style Becomes Viral Meme

The Biebers' overdressed-underdressed style dynamic sparked a heated social media conversation about couple's fashion

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 02:32PM EDT
Justin and Hailey Bieber leave hand in hand after dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.
Justin and Hailey Bieber step out in matching leather and denim outfits after becoming the subject of internet teasing for their conflicting styles. Photo:

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Justin and Hailey Bieber are a match made in heaven.

Since becoming the face of what Vogue refers to as the “Overdressed Girlfriend, Underdressed Boyfriend” phenomenon, the couple has retaliated by stepping out in several chic — and more pertinently, coordinated — looks.

Most recently, the couple followed up their matchy-matchy US Open attire with another leather and denim-heavy date night look for the books.

For a dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday night, the musician, 29, and model, 26, looked effortlessly cool as they held hands in matching oversized leather jackets and light-wash jeans.

Justin and Hailey Bieber leave hand in hand after dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Hailey donned a black jacket for the dinner date, which she layered over a white crop top. She elevated the simple look with a pair of black loafers and a matching baguette bag.

The beauty mogul accessorized the look with chunky gold earrings, which peeked out from behind her chic bob, and a bubble letter “B” necklace that has been a staple piece for the model recently.

She also wore the gold pendant (presumably a nod to her and her pop star husband’s last name) to the US Open and during a girls' night out with model pals Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

For the dinner date with his wife of five years, Justin opted for gray leather, which, on top of his baggy light-wash jeans, he paired with a white, striped shirt and white New Balance sneakers with blue and yellow details.

The “Peaches” singer also added one of his wardrobe staples — that seems to make the cut no matter where he is headed — a colorful baseball cap, which he wore backward.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on August 28, 2023 in New York City
Justin and Hailey Bieber wear drastically different outfits in New York City on Aug. 28.

Gotham/GC Images

The Biebers’ sushi dinner attire was a far cry from the look that first sparked their recent virality.

Though they are a longtime subject of fashion criticism on social media for their conflicting street styles and overdressed-underdressed style dynamic, the jibing peaked when Hailey dressed up to promote her beauty brand Rhode’s latest product last month.

The model, whose put-together style has earned her “It” girl status, stepped out in a glamorous all-red ensemble — a strapless minidress, open-toe heels and elegant handbag — for a visit to Rhode collaborator Krispy Kreme’s Times Square store in New York City to celebrate the launch.

Justin, who has curated a comfortable, dressed-down personal style over the years, came along on the excursion to support his stylish wife, where he stood out like a sore thumb in a gray sweatsuit, a baseball cap — which he wore over his hood at times — and, naturally, bright yellow Crocs.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Justin and Hailey Bieber on the Grammy Awards in 2022. Amy Sussman/Getty

While the Biebers have inadvertently become the quintessential “Overdressed Girlfriend, Underdressed Boyfriend” couple — a title that, as Vogue pointed out, can also be applied to couples like Adam and Jackie Sandler and George and Amal Clooney — they show their love in lots of ways outside of their wardrobes.

Rather than dressing up in all red for his wife’s product launch — she released a Strawberry Glaze flavor of Rhode’s popular Peptide Lip Treatment — Justin took to Instagram to support her and her donut-inspired collaboration.

“😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE,” he captioned a carousel of images with himself and Hailey ordering donuts at the Times Square store.

