Justin Bieber Supports 'Baby Girl' Hailey Bieber at Krispy Kreme for Strawberry Glaze Lip Product Launch

Justin Bieber is happy to support Hailey Bieber’s latest launch!

On Monday, Justin used Instagram to wish his wife well on her collaboration with Krispy Kreme. “😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE,” he captioned an Instagram carousel of images with himself and Hailey at the doughnut chain.

In the sweet snaps, the “Yummy” singer and Hailey were photographed as they candidly spoke with a group of Krispy Kreme employees at the business’ counter. The model wore a strapless red mini dress and red heels to promote the strawberry glaze launch.

Another one of the images showed Hailey’s new products boxed in an outdoor picnic spread, complete with a red plaid blanket and a wicker basket. A glass of strawberries sat between the merchandise and the basket.

Rhode’s official website promises that the product is “bursting with strawberry flavor and glazed to perfection for your glossiest, most delicious lips.” Other peptide lip treatments available on the site include Salted Caramel, Watermelon Slice, Rhode Vanilla, and an unscented option — all intended to restore and replenish dry lips, as well as lock in moisture for “visibly plumper, softer lips," per its description.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Aug. 21, the Rhode founder announced a “new limited edition peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze, inspired by Krispy Kreme’s iconic Strawberry Glazed Doughnut 🍓.”

“To celebrate, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Strawberry Glazed Doughnut in all participating US and Canada shops for a limited time only, starting 9/1 🍩,” Rhode Beauty’s Instagram caption continued. The big reveal was accompanied by a photo of the founder in a red car, wearing a red jacket and holding a box of the famous sweets.

Krispy Kreme’s strawberry doughnuts were first introduced in 2020 and aren’t on the store’s permanent menu and haven’t been available for purchase since 2021. Justin and Hailey welcomed the return in New York City.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Theo Wargo/Getty

Hailey shared various posts to her Instagram Stories — including a stop at ABC’s GMA3 — promoting the sweet product while wearing red dresses. Her friend Justine Skye also congratulated the entrepreneur by posting a jumbotron video of the model in an ad for the limited edition strawberry glaze merch.

“No because look at my best friend @haileybieber @rhode!” the Grown-ish actress wrote on her Instagram Story with an assortment of emojis.

In early August, Hailey showed off her summer-themed beauty routine in a social media post captioned "strawberry girl summer 🍓." Starting off fresh-faced, the socialite titled her tutorial “Everyday Strawberry Makeup 🍓💋.”

"So I’ve never done a voiceover before, but I wanted to do it for this video, walking you through how I do the strawberry makeup look,” she explained in a clip showing off how she achieves her viral look.

“I started with the glazing milk and the peptide glazing fluid which I always do,” Hailey shared while spreading the products onto her face. “Then I brushed up my brows, and went in with some cream bronzer — had to make sure that I didn’t forget the forehead,” she continued, while using a big bronzer brush to achieve her desired look. “Then I went in with some concealer, just a little bit, and blended it out.”

After adding several other steps for her everyday look, she ended her tutorial with “peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!”