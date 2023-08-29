Justin Bieber Supports 'Baby Girl' Hailey Bieber at Krispy Kreme for Strawberry Glaze Lip Product Launch

The 'Yummy' hitmaker supported Hailey's sweetest Rhode launch yet

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 12:36AM EDT
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media's Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media's Grand Opening of OBB Studios. Photo:

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Justin Bieber is happy to support Hailey Bieber’s latest launch!

On Monday, Justin used Instagram to wish his wife well on her collaboration with Krispy Kreme. “😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE,” he captioned an Instagram carousel of images with himself and Hailey at the doughnut chain. 

In the sweet snaps, the “Yummy” singer and Hailey were photographed as they candidly spoke with a group of Krispy Kreme employees at the business’ counter. The model wore a strapless red mini dress and red heels to promote the strawberry glaze launch. 

Another one of the images showed Hailey’s new products boxed in an outdoor picnic spread, complete with a red plaid blanket and a wicker basket. A glass of strawberries sat between the merchandise and the basket. 

Rhode’s official website promises that the product is “bursting with strawberry flavor and glazed to perfection for your glossiest, most delicious lips.” Other peptide lip treatments available on the site include Salted Caramel, Watermelon Slice, Rhode Vanilla, and an unscented option — all intended to restore and replenish dry lips, as well as lock in moisture for “visibly plumper, softer lips," per its description.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Aug. 21, the Rhode founder announced a “new limited edition peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze, inspired by Krispy Kreme’s iconic Strawberry Glazed Doughnut 🍓.”

“To celebrate, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Strawberry Glazed Doughnut in all participating US and Canada shops for a limited time only, starting 9/1 🍩,” Rhode Beauty’s Instagram caption continued. The big reveal was accompanied by a photo of the founder in a red car, wearing a red jacket and holding a box of the famous sweets. 

Krispy Kreme’s strawberry doughnuts were first introduced in 2020 and aren’t on the store’s permanent menu and haven’t been available for purchase since 2021. Justin and Hailey welcomed the return in New York City. 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Theo Wargo/Getty 

Hailey shared various posts to her Instagram Stories — including a stop at ABC’s GMA3 — promoting the sweet product while wearing red dresses. Her friend Justine Skye also congratulated the entrepreneur by posting a jumbotron video of the model in an ad for the limited edition strawberry glaze merch. 

“No because look at my best friend @haileybieber @rhode!” the Grown-ish actress wrote on her Instagram Story with an assortment of emojis. 

In early August, Hailey showed off her summer-themed beauty routine in a social media post captioned "strawberry girl summer 🍓." Starting off fresh-faced, the socialite titled her tutorial “Everyday Strawberry Makeup 🍓💋.” 

"So I’ve never done a voiceover before, but I wanted to do it for this video, walking you through how I do the strawberry makeup look,” she explained in a clip showing off how she achieves her viral look. 

“I started with the glazing milk and the peptide glazing fluid which I always do,” Hailey shared while spreading the products onto her face. “Then I brushed up my brows, and went in with some cream bronzer — had to make sure that I didn’t forget the forehead,” she continued, while using a big bronzer brush to achieve her desired look. “Then I went in with some concealer, just a little bit, and blended it out.”

After adding several other steps for her everyday look, she ended her tutorial with “peptide lip treatment — and there you have it!”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber wears red and white in NYC
Hailey Bieber Celebrates 'Strawberry Glaze' Lip Treatment Launch with 3 Back-to-Back Berry-Inspired Looks
Joanna Gaines and her kids harvesting honey
Joanna Gaines and Son Crew, 5, Harvest 10 Gallons of Honey from the Bees on Their Waco Property
Martha Stewart glacier.
Martha Stewart Criticized After She 'Captured a Small Iceberg' for Cocktails During Greenland Trip
Dairy Queen Fall Blizzards
Dairy Queen's Blizzards Are 85 Cents for 2 Weeks to Celebrate the New Fall Menu
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Have Low Key Girlâs Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Have Low-Key Girls' Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Kendall Jenner shares two bikini selfies to her Instagram
Kendall Jenner Models Two Bikinis During Girl's Vacation in Mexico with Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says Husband Justin's New Appearance in SZA's Video is 'My 2 Favorite Artists in 1 Video'
Hailey Bieber Says Husband Justin's Cameo in SZA's 'Snooze' Marks Her '2 Favorite Artists in 1 Video'
Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram After 3 Month Hiatus to Share Sweet Photo with Wife Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram After 3-Month Hiatus to Share Sweet Photo with Wife Hailey
Kendall, Haley, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye yachting
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye Go Yachting in Mexico
Costco Pizza
Social Media Users Detail Their Favorite Hack When Ordering Pizza from Costco's Food Court
SZA Falls in and Out of Love with Justin Bieber in the Dreamy âSnoozeâ Music Video
SZA Falls in and Out of Love with Justin Bieber in the Dreamy 'Snooze' Music Video — Watch!
Kendall Jenner Drinks Tequila with Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey in Fun TikTok 08 24 23
Kendall Jenner Drinks Tequila with Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye in Fun TikTok
pumpkin fast food product roundup
All the Pumpkin Spice Snacks and Drinks Fast Food Spots are Serving This Fall
Hailey Bieber's Rhode Strawberry Announcement
Hailey Bieber’s ‘Strawberry Glaze’ Lip Gloss Launches Today — Where to Buy, Plus What to Do If It Sells Out
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Launches His First Frozen Food Line Full of His 'Favorite Dishes' (Exclusive)
Baked Corn-Chip-Crusted Chicken Breasts With Avocado Salsa
These Baked Chicken Breasts Are Breaded in Corn Chips—Get the Recipe