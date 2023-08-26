Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram After 3 Month Hiatus to Share Sweet Photo with Wife Hailey Bieber

If you thought Justin Bieber wasn't going to return to Instagram — "Never Say Never!"

The Grammy winner, 29, marked his return to the social media platform after a three-month hiatus on Saturday, sharing a sweet snapshot of himself, wife Hailey Bieber and the couple's niece Iris, who is the daughter of Hailey's sister, Alaia Baldwin.

In the photo, Justin can be seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and white tank top, as Hailey, 26, wears a large leather jacket and holds the toddler in her arms.



Iris, who was captured staring lovingly at her uncle Justin in the image, wore a fun and vibrant blue dress and smiled big in the presence of her pop star relative.

"😘," Justin simply captioned the post.

Alongside the photo with his little family member, Justin also shared a few other recent highlights on his Instagram Story as well.

Among them were clips and stills from his appearance in SZA's "Snooze" music video, and a repost of Hailey's recent portrait of herself.

In "Snooze," directed by Bradley J. Calder and co-written by Calder and SZA, 33, Justin appears as one of the R&B singer's romantic partners alongside collaborator Benny Blanco and actors Young Mazino and Woody McClain.

The visual features a shirtless Justin lounging in bed with SZA, enjoying a pretty picnic date and even staring at her with a smile.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Earlier this month, Justin and Hailey enjoyed a night out at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood, where they were spotted wearing color-coordinated outfits.

For her look, Hailey rocked a bright red dress with a matching purse and a pair of heels, while the "Confident" singer opted for dark red pants, a white button-up and a backward cap.

Before that, the pair were seen that same week en route to Soho House, where Justin wore baggy shorts, a bucket hat and a navy hoodie, as Hailey went for a fitted tank dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a conversation with Australian Vogue earlier this year, Hailey opened up about marriage as her husband interviewed her for the magazine. The pair have been married since 2018 and will celebrate their fifth year of marriage in September.

“My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she said.

"Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with," added Hailey.

