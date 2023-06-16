Justin Bieber Plays the Role of Supportive Husband in Hailey Bieber’s Latest Rhode Campaign — See Photos!

The singer was on hand to promote Rhode's new Glazing Milk

Kaitlyn Huamani
Published on June 16, 2023
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media's Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Justin Bieber is supporting his wife, Hailey Bieber — and taking care of his skin in the process. 

The 29-year-old singer posed for photos with the new Glazing Milk from his wife's skincare brand, Rhode.

Wearing a colorful sweatshirt, a bucket hat and upside-down sunglasses, the "Peaches" singer posed holding up the products, which are packaged to look like a milk carton. 

Hailey, 26, also posed for pictures showing off the unique packaging wearing a simple, all-black ensemble and her signature slicked-back bun

“JB + HB ♡ glazing milk,” the brand captioned the post shared on Wednesday. 

Hailey has been teasing the milky new product since late May. She even posed in a “got milk?” t-shirt and in loungewear as she poured milk all overself

The Instagram post featuring Justin marks the first time he’s been featured in a Rhode campaign. Although it’s his first time showing up in front of the camera for Rhode, he has been vocal about his support for his wife’s skincare venture. 

"I am so proud of you baby," Justin wrote on Instagram in June 2022 when the brand first launched. "No one knows the long hours of care and passion that you have put into building a skincare brand that is truly to serve the people."

Many of Rhode’s 700,000 followers took to the comments on the recent post featuring Justin to gush about his support for Hailey and the brand. 

“We love a husband dedicated to supporting his entrepreneur wife,” one person wrote, which was echoed by many others in the comments. 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rhode describes the new product, which dropped on June 15, as a “facial essence” that Hailey herself said in a promotional video makes her skin feel “super glowy, glazed, dewy and hydrated — all of the things that I love.”

The drop also marked one year of Rhode, which Hailey celebrated with a party in New York, where she was decked out in a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture mini dress covered in pink Swarovski crystals.

