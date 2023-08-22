For the first time in 16 years, Justin Bieber is working on music without Scooter Braun by his side, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

While the source says Bieber, 29, is "still managed" by Braun, 42, multiple insiders tell PEOPLE the pair haven't spoken in nearly a year. (Puck News was first to report the estrangement.)

"Justin's been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record," says the source. "The relationship with Scooter has run its course."

A rep for Braun has not commented on the situation, and a label rep for Bieber did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

On Tuesday a source confirmed that Ariana Grande had parted ways with Braun after 10 years of working together.

"They are friendly but she's outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction," said a source close to the situation. "Yes there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It's time for something new."

The news came one day after PEOPLE confirmed that Demi Lovato also recently ended her working relationship with the talent manager after four years.

Still, a music industry source with knowledge of the situation maintained that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," adding, "People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Bieber was signed by Braun at 13 years old when the music manager and executive discovered him on YouTube.

According to a 2010 New York Times article, Braun — then 28 — tracked down Bieber after reaching out to his school and calling board members so he could speak with his mother.

Eventually, Bieber met with Braun and signed to his record label Raymond Braun Media Group, which Braun co-founded with Usher.

In a 2012 interview with Complex, Braun opened up about managing the pop star.

"We have a very different bond. The common misconception — because I’m 13 years older than him — is that it’s a little brother. It’s more like an uncle or a dad. I kind of realized it being on the road with Justin’s mom. She’s not a disciplinarian, and he needed that person in his life," he told the outlet.

Working with Bieber helped catapult Braun to celebrity status, and he went on to build his talent management empire, SB Projects, representing on-and-off clients including Carly Rae Jepsen, Kanye West, David Guetta, and Black Eyed Peas.

