Justin Bieber 'Hasn't Talked' to Scooter Braun in Months, Is Working on New Album Without Him: Source (Exclusive)

While Bieber is still signed with Braun, a source tells PEOPLE the pop star is estranged from his longtime manager

By Danielle Bacher
and
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 11:04PM EDT
Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun news
Justin Bieber; Scooter Braun. Photo:

Jerritt Clark/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

For the first time in 16 years, Justin Bieber is working on music without Scooter Braun by his side, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

While the source says Bieber, 29, is "still managed" by Braun, 42, multiple insiders tell PEOPLE the pair haven't spoken in nearly a year. (Puck News was first to report the estrangement.)

"Justin's been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record," says the source. "The relationship with Scooter has run its course."

A rep for Braun has not commented on the situation, and a label rep for Bieber did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

On Tuesday a source confirmed that Ariana Grande had parted ways with Braun after 10 years of working together.

"They are friendly but she's outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction," said a source close to the situation. "Yes there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It's time for something new."

The news came one day after PEOPLE confirmed that Demi Lovato also recently ended her working relationship with the talent manager after four years.

Still, a music industry source with knowledge of the situation maintained that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO," adding, "People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Bieber was signed by Braun at 13 years old when the music manager and executive discovered him on YouTube.

According to a 2010 New York Times article, Braun — then 28 — tracked down Bieber after reaching out to his school and calling board members so he could speak with his mother.

Eventually, Bieber met with Braun and signed to his record label Raymond Braun Media Group, which Braun co-founded with Usher.

Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber attend YouTube Originals "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at Regency Bruin Theater on January 27, 2020
Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a 2012 interview with Complex, Braun opened up about managing the pop star.

"We have a very different bond. The common misconception — because I’m 13 years older than him — is that it’s a little brother. It’s more like an uncle or a dad. I kind of realized it being on the road with Justin’s mom. She’s not a disciplinarian, and he needed that person in his life," he told the outlet.

Working with Bieber helped catapult Braun to celebrity status, and he went on to build his talent management empire, SB Projects, representing on-and-off clients including Carly Rae Jepsen, Kanye West, David Guetta, and Black Eyed Peas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
Scooter Braun and recording artist Ariana Grande attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre
Why Ariana Grande Is Leaving Scooter Braun After 10 Years: 'This Is Her Choice,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Diddy, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd
Diddy Announces First Solo Album in Years with Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and More Stars
Guns N'Roses
Chrissie Hynde Joined Guns N' Roses Onstage for a Killer Performance of 'Bad Obsession' — Watch!
Britney Spears, Madonna
Madonna Kept Infamous 2003 VMAs Kiss with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera Confidential Before Show: Report
Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun Jokes He's 'No Longer Managing Myself' After Parting Ways with Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande
Scooter Braun and recording artist Ariana Grande attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre
Ariana Grande Parts Ways with Manager Scooter Braun After 10 Years of Working Together: Source
Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup
Anitta, D-Nice, Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup, Headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill
Demi Lovato and Karol G
Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids Revealed as 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Performers
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Announces Co-Headlining Tour with Reunited Fugees Ahead of Pras Michel's Sentencing
Britney Spears Ex Sam Asghari is seen out for the first time without his wedding ring in Pasadena. Pictured: Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring amid Britney Spears Divorce
Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun
Demi Lovato and Manager Scooter Braun Part Ways After 4 Years Together: Source
courtesy of Mohegan Sun Headline: Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Intimate Show at Mohegan Sun Arena
Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Latto at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City
Latto Says Working with Mariah Carey Made Her Feel Like 'Anything Is Possible'
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Celebrates 8th Anniversary of Her First Song 'New Love': '19 Year Old Me Would Be Very Happy'
Hayley Williams Wants to Collab with SZA
Hayley Williams Says She's Wanted to Collab with SZA for a 'Long Time': 'I Love Her Voice'
Taylor Swift Wrote David Harbour's Stepdaughter a Note After Eras Tour Show
David Harbour Says Taylor Swift Wrote 'Handwritten Letter' to His Stepdaughter — and Left Her 'Speechless'