Justin Bieber Wears Shredded 'Hailey Bieber' Sweatshirt in Support of Wife's Beauty Launch

Hailey Bieber trades her red mini for equally comfy clothes reminiscent of her husband’s eye-catching attire in New York during her latest Rhode Skin launch

Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE.
Updated on August 29, 2023
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in a private plane
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are each other's biggest fans.

In a new snap shared from a private jet on Tuesday, Justin, 29, can be seen wearing a sweatshirt with his wife's full name appliquéd on the front, campus-style, along with gray sweatshorts and a fuzzy camo hunter's cap. The sweatshirt, of course, was artfully shredded with holes at the collarbone, shoulders and sleeves.

Fans loved his tribute to his wife Hailey, writing, “Justin’s hoodie saying ‘Hailey Bieber” is EVERYTHING,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Justin wear hoodie "HAILEY Bieber" name on it. Stop u guys I'm cryinggggg😭😭😭😭" and. third wrote "We love a supportive hubby 😍❤️🍓."

For her part, Hailey (laying in Justin's lap as their two dogs snuggle up with them) still sports the long red manicure she'd been wearing for her high-fashion N.Y.C. day promoting her Rhode Skin "Strawberry Glaze" peptide lip treatment (and Krispy Kreme collaboration), but she'd ditched her strawberry-themed red and white outfits for a gray shorts sweatsuit that was reminiscent of the one her husband had worn the day before (and for which he endured some gentle ribbing on the internet).

Bieber accompanied his wife to show his support for the launch, posting radiant photos of her at the event to his Instagram and standing with her as she chatted up Krispy Kreme employees.

Justin Bieber stories
Justin Bieber takes photo of Hailey Bieber for his Instagram.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

hough Bieber's commitment to helping his wife shine was unparalleled, standing in the role of Instagram husband and hyping up her new product on his social media, some on Twitter couldn't help but point out that the two never look like they're going to the same event — with Hailey's knockout red bustier mini and Maison Ernest heels decidedly contrasting with Bieber's sweatsuit, jibbitz-adorned crocs and pink trucker hat.

"id be so angry if i was giving the girls my best look of the year and here come my husband," one viral post to X (formerly known as Twitter) said.

Justin Hailey Bieber red dress new york 08 28 23
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Later that night, the two went for a more low-key (and well-coordinated) date in N.Y.C., with Hailey donning wide-leg jeans and and oversized leather jacket with a (what else) strawberry-hued baguette bag and the same oversized "B" pendant she had sported earlier that day. Her husband wore similarly baggy clothes with his hunter's cap and white-frame cat-eye sunglasses.

Justin Hailey Bieber dinner new york 08 28 23
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

TheImageDirect.com

In recent weeks, Hailey has also served as a hypewoman for her husband, talking up his buzzed-about appearance in SZA's "Snooze" video. "my 2 favorite artists in 1 video 🥰 ✨ ✨," Hailey wrote on a screengrab from the music video, which shows Justin and SZA in the honeymoon phase of a relationship before things turn sour.

