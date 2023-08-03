Justin and Hailey Bieber Spend a Date Night at Soho House in L.A. — See the Photos!

Justin and Hailey Bieber spent a night out on the town together.

The couple, who married in 2018, headed to Soho House in West Hollywood on Wednesday evening.

Justin, 29, appeared in high spirits, looking casual in light blue baggy shorts, a navy oversized hoodie, blue sneakers and a beige bucket hat.

Hailey, 26, meanwhile, dressed in a bright orange-red fitted tank dress with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MEGA

A night prior, the model and Rhode Beauty founder wore a strapless fitted black dress and black heels for a night out at Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi, where she and her husband frequently go for dinner.

Hailey — who accessorized her LBD with gold jewelry and wore her hair in a chic bob with a side parting — was seen patting her stomach as she arrived at the stylish eatery.

Last month, the couple was spotted holding hands while walking into the restaurant, both in light gray sweatshirts, with Hailey in a miniskirt and her beau in jeans and a baseball cap.



MEGA

The skincare brand founder recently gushed about her musician husband when asked about the possibility of having kids with Justin in the near future.

"I literally cry about this all the time," Hailey told The Sunday Times. "I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

She added: "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

