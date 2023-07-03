Justin and Hailey Bieber Hold Hands on Casual Date Night in Santa Monica

The couple hit up L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi for dinner Thursday

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
Published on July 3, 2023 04:45PM EDT
Date Night for Justin and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber out for dinner June 29. Photo:

affinitypicture/BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber got in some quality time on a date out in Santa Monica Thursday.

The couple was spotted holding hands and dressed casually — both in gray sweatshirts — as they walked into L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi for dinner. Hailey, 26, completed her look with a black mini-skirt and loafers, while the “Stay” singer, 29, sported a baseball cap and jeans.

This comes at the same time that Hailey is speaking out on rumored drama with Justin’s ex Selena Gomez — something Hailey says is “completely made up and twisted.” 

The Rhode skin founder appeared on Bloomberg’s The Circuit on Thursday and addressed what's been going on with Gomez, after being asked by host Emily Chang. Though Chang didn't use Gomez's name directly, clips of news stories mentioning the two women appeared on screen.

"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez," Hailey said. “This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous."

Hailey Bieber; Selena Gomez
Hailey Baldwin Bieber; Selena Gomez.

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“And I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being OK with the kind of division that it caused, because I’m not OK with [it]. I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I want to be able to bring people together and I think that it was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and it doesn't have to be about this whole divisive nature,” she continued.

Chang added that the story is a “frustrating old narrative” of two women pitted against each other “because of a man.”

“I hate it,” Hailey agreed, adding, “I’ve hated it since the beginning and it goes back to being misunderstood. Time and time again I say there is no issue and it's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man.”

Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber out in West Hollywood in April 2023.

Backgrid

Date nights seem to be a common occurrence for the Biebers — they were recently seen out in London celebrating the launch of the model’s skincare brand Rhode in the U.K. on May 18.

The pair also enjoyed a vacation in the South of France last month, where a cheeky video shared on Instagram showed Hailey being lifted up by Justin and carried over his shoulder through a grassy area, her bare legs kicking back and forth. Both she and Justin were clad in just swimsuits as he carried her.

And when they can’t be together — they bring a piece of each other with them. On June 5, Hailey posed in an outfit à la Justin’s wardrobe, and posted it on her Instagram story. 

“Outfit from husband’s closet,” she captioned the post as she stood in a striped shirt and a neutral-tone jacket and shorts.

