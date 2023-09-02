Justin and Hailey Bieber Wear Matching Leather Jackets for Date Night at US Open

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s styles are back in sync.

After sparking discourse about what Vogue has dubbed the “Overdressed GF, Underdressed BF” phenomenon by stepping out in drastically different outfits last week, the couple’s looks have never been more coordinated.

The musician, 29, and model, 26, sported matching leather jackets for a date night at the US Open in New York City on Friday, where Justin’s presence inspired tennis star Coco Gauff’s comeback victory, according to CNN.

The Biebers layered white underneath the oversized coats for their complementary looks at the tennis tournament, which they observed from the Emirates Suite.

The couple did not shy away from PDA, holding hands and leaning on each other as they spectated.

For his date night 'fit, Justin paired his leather jacket with a crisp white undershirt, light-wash blue jeans and white New Balance sneakers with blue and yellow details.

To accessorize, the “Yummy” singer added a black and white polka-dot cap, which he wore backward, and a pair of funky, pink LOEWE sunglasses.

Hailey opted for a more toned-down approach than her musician husband, styling her jacket with a simple white mini dress and wearing her brunette locks down in a sleek middle part.

She accessorized the simple look with chunky gold hoop earrings and a bubble letter “B” necklace that she has worn several times recently — including for a girls' night out with friends Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Justin and Hailey Bieber. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The model added a pop of color to the ensemble with her strawberry-red nails, a remnant of last week’s launch-day looks.

Last week, the model celebrated the release of her skincare line Rhode’s newest product — a Strawberry Glaze flavor of its popular Peptide Lip Treatment — by wearing three stunning outfits inspired by the Krispy Kreme collab in N.Y.C.

While Justin’s ensemble (a gray sweatsuit and snapback) next to his wife’s put-together strawberry-inspired look is what inspired the “Overdressed GF, Underdressed BF” teasing on social media, his dressed-down style is not an indicator of his support.

Following her launch, the “Baby” crooner shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

The singer shared a photo of himself posing with Hailey and their two dogs as he wears a sweatshirt with her full name on it, as well as a photo of his wife in one of her launch-day looks.

He captioned the post with two simple emojis: “😍🍓.”

Alongside another post dedicated to his model wife — a photo of the couple at the Krispy Kreme store in Times Square on the day of the product release — Justin wrote: “😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE.”

