Justin and Hailey Bieber Wear Matching Leather Jackets for Date Night at US Open

After a week of social media chatter about their uncoordinated looks, the couple’s style has never been more in sync

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 03:53PM EDT
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Wear Matching Leather Jackets for Date Night at US Open
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy a date night at the US Open in N.Y.C. on Sept. 1. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s styles are back in sync.

After sparking discourse about what Vogue has dubbed the “Overdressed GF, Underdressed BF” phenomenon by stepping out in drastically different outfits last week, the couple’s looks have never been more coordinated.

The musician, 29, and model, 26, sported matching leather jackets for a date night at the US Open in New York City on Friday, where Justin’s presence inspired tennis star Coco Gauff’s comeback victory, according to CNN.

The Biebers layered white underneath the oversized coats for their complementary looks at the tennis tournament, which they observed from the Emirates Suite.

The couple did not shy away from PDA, holding hands and leaning on each other as they spectated.

For his date night 'fit, Justin paired his leather jacket with a crisp white undershirt, light-wash blue jeans and white New Balance sneakers with blue and yellow details.

To accessorize, the “Yummy” singer added a black and white polka-dot cap, which he wore backward, and a pair of funky, pink LOEWE sunglasses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hailey opted for a more toned-down approach than her musician husband, styling her jacket with a simple white mini dress and wearing her brunette locks down in a sleek middle part.

She accessorized the simple look with chunky gold hoop earrings and a bubble letter “B” necklace that she has worn several times recently — including for a girls' night out with friends Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The model added a pop of color to the ensemble with her strawberry-red nails, a remnant of last week’s launch-day looks. 

Last week, the model celebrated the release of her skincare line Rhode’s newest product — a Strawberry Glaze flavor of its popular Peptide Lip Treatment — by wearing three stunning outfits inspired by the Krispy Kreme collab in N.Y.C.

While Justin’s ensemble (a gray sweatsuit and snapback) next to his wife’s put-together strawberry-inspired look is what inspired the “Overdressed GF, Underdressed BF” teasing on social media, his dressed-down style is not an indicator of his support.

Following her launch, the “Baby” crooner shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

The singer shared a photo of himself posing with Hailey and their two dogs as he wears a sweatshirt with her full name on it, as well as a photo of his wife in one of her launch-day looks.

He captioned the post with two simple emojis: “😍🍓.”

Alongside another post dedicated to his model wife — a photo of the couple at the Krispy Kreme store in Times Square on the day of the product release — Justin wrote: “😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE.”

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Frances Tiafoe of the United States plays against members of Dude Perfect with a frying pan as part of Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Frances Tiafoe Brings 20 Spare Shirts to Each Match in Case He Gets Too Sweaty
Fiona Crawley
UNC Star Fiona Crawley Forgoes US Open Prize Money to Keep NCAA Eligibility: 'It Seems Unreal'
All About Caroline Wozniacki's 2 Kids
All About Caroline Wozniacki's 2 Kids
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Mirra Andreeva during the second round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Coco Gauff Reflects on Her Progress After Advancing in US Open: ‘I Should Be Proud of Myself’
Coco Gauff attends the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on August 25, 2023 i
Coco Gauff, Mary Carillo Talk Equal Pay for Female Athletes: 'Women Deserve More Dough'
Prince Harry Invictus 04 16 22
Prince Harry Shares His Advice for Prince Archie — and What His Son Wants to Be When He Grows Up
Venus Williams of the United States talks to the media after losing to Greet Minnen of Belgium in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open
Venus Williams Says It’s ‘Too Soon to Say’ If She’ll Keep Playing Tennis This Fall After US Open Defeat
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 30, 2023 in London, England
Prince Harry Says Tour of Duty in Afghanistan Triggered 'Trauma' of Losing Princess Diana
Frances Tiafoe (USA) celebrates winning his quarter final match at the US Open
Frances Tiafoe Says the ‘Mental Side’ of Tennis Is ‘Super Tough’: ‘That’s the Beauty of the Game’ (Exclusive)
Heart of Invictus. Prince Harry Duke of Sussex in Heart of Invictus.
Prince Harry's First 'Heart of Invictus' Scene Includes a Sweet Nod to His Kids Archie and Lilibet
The Obamas Surprise Coco Gauff With Visit After US Open Win: âIâm Going to Never Forget That Momentâ
Coco Gauff Says She's 'Going to Never Forget' the Obamas Surprising Her After US Open Win
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in a private plane
Justin Bieber Wears Shredded 'Hailey Bieber' Sweatshirt in Support of Wife's Beauty Launch
Mandy Moore Cheers on Ex Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker
Mandy Moore Praises Ex Andy Roddick, Calls Him a ‘Formative Part of My Young Adult Life’
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Ope
Savannah Guthrie and Family Enjoy 'Beautiful First Night' at US Open — See the Photos!
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media's Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Justin Bieber Supports 'Baby Girl' Hailey Bieber at Krispy Kreme for Strawberry Glaze Lip Product Launch