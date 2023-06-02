American Idol season 18 winner Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz is opening up about her experience on the ABC reality competition series, after videos of her performing again on the New York City subways for money went viral.

The 24-year-old performer spoke out about her return to busking during an appearance on TMZ Live Friday, saying that that they went into their season of American Idol thinking it would be "the ticket to fame and fortune" but was quickly met with an entirely different reality.

"I was like, 'That's it, me and my mother will never experience the same struggles again.' And really, that's not what it was," recalled the non-binary performer, noting the timing of their win. "It was also difficult because I was the only American Idol in history to win at the beginning of COVID, and everything was shut down."

Just Sam added that people did not want to work in a studio, causing them to live out of a hotel "for a few months."



ABC

The musician, however, says they "learned a lot from the label" and have a new approach to music.

"Now I'm at a place where I'm like, 'Girl, it's ok to record in someone's house studio and put it out,' " explained Just Sam. "The people are going to hear you. They're going to feel you 'cause I put my heart into my music."

That mentality has also kept the musician going, as they added that their work is "going to pay for itself in the future."

"So many people are reaching out and showing love, and I have opportunities that my team and I are working on and collaborations that we're going to make happen soon," they added to TMZ Live.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Just Sam won season 18 of Idol in 2020 over runner-up Arthur Gunn. They began sharing videos on Instagram of themselves singing in subway stations back in April.

"Back in 2021, I was super embarrassed to be going back to the trains. I didn't want people to know that I legit needed the money & I didn't want people to know that it wasn't optional," Diaz wrote, in a since-deleted caption captured by The Sun. "I was disappointed in myself for allowing myself to fall so low after winning Idol, but then I had to take it easy on me and remember that I started my journey with Idol at 20 years old. Not even knowing anything about Hollywood or the music industry."

"Since then, I have learned so much and I've been able to take my experiences and share them with other artists in hopes that they don't experience the same things that I did when it comes to making it in this life," Diaz added, per the outlet. "I know that everything happens for a reason and I know that this too shall pass no matter what things may look like right now."

