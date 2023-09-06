Jungkook of BTS Announced as Co-Headliner of 2023 Global Citizen Festival

The K-pop star joins previously announced headliners Anitta, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Red Hot Chili Peppers on the lineup

Published on September 6, 2023 07:00AM EDT
Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Jungkook of BTS. Photo:

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Global Citizen has a surprise for the BTS ARMY. 

On Wednesday, Global Citizen Festival announced Jungkook of BTS has been added to the music festival’s 2023 lineup as a co-headliner. The K-pop idol, 26, will take the stage at the event on Sept. 23 in New York City’s Central Park. 

The “Seven” singer joins fellow headliners Anitta, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were previously announced in August and July. 

The rest of the lineup for the free, ticketed event includes Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, D-Nice and Sofia Carson

Hosted by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen, the festival aims to call on world leaders to address issues such as the climate crisis, equity for women and girls and poverty. 

Anitta, Lauryn Hil, Anthony Kiedis
Anitta, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty, Samir Hussein/WireImage, Gary Miller/FilmMagic

The BTS star shared a statement in a press release about the upcoming festival appearance. “I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!” Jungkook said. “The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

Several international advocates are also confirmed to participate in the event, as well as a handful of celebrity guests. Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan and Sophia Bush will make an appearance. 

Free tickets for the festival can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app and online at www.globalcitizen.org.

Viewers at home can also tune into the event as it broadcasts live on ABC and streams across online platforms. Fans can learn more about where to watch the festival at www.globalcitizen.org.

