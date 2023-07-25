Jungkook Becomes First BTS Member to Earn Solo No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts with 'Seven'

The BTS member's debut solo single also featured rising rapper Latto

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Published on July 25, 2023 08:55AM EDT
YouTube

Jungkook has a reason to celebrate.

With his new single "Seven," featuring Latto, the BTS musician, 25, just became the first solo member of the group to achieve a No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Not only did it mark Jungkook's debut atop Billboard's Global charts, but it was also Latto's first No. 1 on them, too, according to Billboard.

Since its release on July 14 through July 20, the song has accumulated 217.1 million streams and 269,000 downloads worldwide. (The original and instrumental versions were released July 14, while the track's “Summer” and “Band” mixes dropped July 17.)

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Latto opened up about collaborating with the youngest member of BTS.

Jung Kook, Latto, Seven, Music Video
Latto in Jungkook's music video for "Seven".

BIGHIT MUSIC

"It literally has been so surreal witnessing his fanbase and how much they support him — it's literally artist goals. I was so shocked," she said.

The rapper continued, "I'm like, 'Are you sure you want me?' I felt so much pressure to do it, but I was like, 'You know what? He reached out to me for a reason. Let me just go in there and do what I do best.' To see everybody's reaction to my verse and how much they love it, it's so fulfilling. Hopefully I get to go to Korea soon."

To celebrate the release of his new song, the K-pop band member performed at Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series last week.

During his Central Park set, Jungkook played "Seven," as well as "Euphoria," a fan-favorite Jungkook track from BTS's 2018's album Love Yourself: Answer; and the group's 2020 smash hit "Dynamite."

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
BTS in February 2019. John Shearer/Getty for The Recording Academy

Unfortunately Jungkook was only able to play three songs before a thunderstorm hit New York City, forcing the concert to end early.

The setting was intimate compared to the stadiums BTS typically fills. They played four nights sold-out nights at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in 2021 and Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium in 2022 as part of their "Permission to Dance" promotions.

Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022
Jungkook performing with BTS in November 2022.

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

In an interview with GMA’s Juju Chang that was moved indoors to the show's Times Square studio, Jungkook revealed that his fellow BTS members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin and V — had really enjoyed his new single. "They loved it," he said.

He also shared what it was like to have Latto collaborate with him. "It was amazing. Latto was the perfect fit for the song. And I love how the song and music video turned out," he told the host. 

