Julie Roberts Goes Gold After Being 'So Sick' with Celiac Disease: 'The Healing Has Begun' (Exclusive)

"I will never get tired of singing that song," says the "Break Down Here" singer, who's back on the road after health struggles

By
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres author page photo
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres is a writer for PEOPLE digital, covering everything from country music to pets to that love story that will have you shedding some tears. When she is not at her laptop, she remains in a state of mourning over the demise of Rascal Flatts.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 11:10PM EDT
âBreak Down Hereâ Hitmaker Julie Roberts Recounts Scary Battle with Celiac Disease: â(I) Was Desperate for Helpâ
Julie Roberts with her gold single plaque. Photo:

Brian Williams

Julie Roberts instinctively knew something was wrong.

“It felt like every single time I would eat, I would throw up,” remembers Roberts, 44, during a revealing interview with PEOPLE. “One night in October of 2022, I was so sick and was desperate for help, so I called my mama at 2 a.m. to take me to the ER.”

And it was in that emergency room that Roberts, who weighed just 99 lbs. at the time, began to undergo testing that would ultimately result in a diagnosis of celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the small intestine becomes hypersensitive to gluten, leading to difficulty in digesting food. 

“There were a few months of not knowing what was going on, honestly,” admits Roberts, who was at the same time releasing her album Ain’t in No Hurry last fall. “I knew I was sick, and I was having to get fluids and I couldn't keep food down.”

âBreak Down Hereâ Hitmaker Julie Roberts Recounts Scary Battle with Celiac Disease: â(I) Was Desperate for Helpâ
Julie Roberts receives her gold plaque.

Brian Williams

While the eventual diagnosis of celiac disease came as a relief, the platinum-selling country artist became increasingly worried that the disorder would cause a resurgence in symptoms of her multiple sclerosis (MS), which she was first diagnosed with in 2005.

Though she had been been in remission, Roberts found herself relapsing.

“Not being able to see out of one eye truly scared me,” she tells PEOPLE. “After I started having a few of the MS symptoms that I had years ago, I went to my neurologist and he recommended that I get back on an MS disease modifying therapy. There are so many new ones out now since I was first diagnosed — we are going through and finding which ones will work so I know if I ever had a celiac disease flare-up again, it hopefully wouldn't affect my MS.”

Roberts’ struggle with celiac disease even began affecting her relationship with her 2-year-old son Jackson.  

“I couldn’t even hold him,” the “Break Down Here” hitmaker tearfully recalls of trying to raise a toddler while dealing with her symptoms. “If I picked him up, I would get nauseous. That was hard on my heart. I wanted to hold him and love on him constantly — I remember apologizing to Jackson once when I had to sit him down so I could throw up. I didn’t want him to see me sick, but sometimes it was inevitable.”

âBreak Down Hereâ Hitmaker Julie Roberts Recounts Scary Battle with Celiac Disease: â(I) Was Desperate for Helpâ
Julie Roberts' son Jackson with her gold plaque.

Julie Roberts

Today, Roberts finds herself tackling celiac disease via a gluten-free lifestyle, including a diet that has allowed her to gain back 15 lbs. and get into the gym lifting heavy weights once again.

“The healing has begun,” says Roberts, who celebrated her and husband Matt Baugher's five-year wedding anniversary in June. “I feel great, and I have been so excited to get back out and do these shows again.”

Indeed, while her celiac disease diagnosis forced her to postpone several shows last fall, she is now back on the road. And back in April, during a show at the Grouse Room in Lafayette, Louisiana, Roberts got the surprise of her life when she was awarded a plaque declaring her 2004 hit single, “Break Down Here," had gone gold. 

“I will never get tired of singing that song because it just matters to me and to so many others,” says Roberts, who plans to embark next year on a 20th anniversary tour to celebrate the release of her 2004 self-titled debut album. “The people that have always loved it sing it so loud at my shows. I truly just sit there and listen sometimes. I always dreamed that I would have a song that people would love and sing loud.”

âBreak Down Hereâ Hitmaker Julie Roberts Recounts Scary Battle with Celiac Disease: â(I) Was Desperate for Helpâ
Julie Roberts receives her gold plaque.

Brian Williams

She always dreamed of that gold plaque too.

“I don't think Jackson knows that pic on that plaque is me, but I’m glad that he's actually going to it and staring at it every day, because he knows what I do,” Roberts says quietly. “He loves music himself and I hope that in some way that plaque inspires him to follow his dreams one day too."

âBreak Down Hereâ Hitmaker Julie Roberts Recounts Scary Battle with Celiac Disease: â(I) Was Desperate for Helpâ
Julie Roberts' son Jackson with her gold plaque.

Julie Roberts
Related Articles
12-Year-Old Boy Who Was Told He's 'Exaggerating' Symptoms Paralyzed Moments After Being Discharged from Hospital
12-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed Moments After Leaving Hospital Where Doctors Thought He Was 'Exaggerating' Symptoms
Shania Twain, Celine Dion
Shania Twain Is Praying That Céline Dion Will Overcome Health Issues: 'I'm Such a Fan'
Bella Hadid Posts Behind-The-Scenes From ÂFirst day back on set in 5 months!
Bella Hadid Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video from 'First Day Back on Set' After Health Struggles: Watch
Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, is ÂLike a Regular KidÂ Since Diagnosis for Celiac Disease
Dylan Dreyer Says Son Calvin, 6, Is 'Like a Regular Kid' After Celiac Disease Diagnosis (Exclusive)
Dylan Dreyer courtesy photos
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Son Calvin, 6, Was Diagnosed with Celiac Disease After Stomach Ulcer (Exclusive)
Marina in concert at the Rebel Club, Toronto, Canada - 10 Sep 2019
Singer MARINA Reveals Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Battle: 'It's Been Hard to Remember What Healthy Feels Like'
Toby Keith
Toby Keith Belts Out His Own Hit Song While Doing Karaoke in an Uber
Christina Applegate MS Update
Christina Applegate Earns Emmy Nomination for 'Dead to Me' Amid MS Journey: 'It’s Been Quite a Ride'
Mark Volman photographed at home on May 25, 2023 in Franklin, TN.
The Turtles' Mark Volman Reveals Lewy Body Dementia Diagnosis: 'I Want the Most Out of Every Day' (Exclusive)
TikTok Mom Haley Odlozil, Who Shared Family Life amid Terminal Cancer, Dead at 30: 'Unbelievable Sadness'
TikTok Mom Haley Odlozil, Who Shared Life amid Terminal Cancer, Dead at 30: 'Unbelievable Sadness'
Joe Salazar was diagnosed w Parkinson's as 25-year-old med student, crushing his dream of becoming a surgeon.
Man Finds Hope Again After a Parkinson's Diagnosis at 25 Ended His Dream of Becoming a Surgeon (Exclusive)
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate Says Taking a Shower Is 'Frightening' with MS: 'Certain Things I Took for Granted'
Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate Says She's 'Probably Not Going to Work On-Camera Again' After MS Diagnosis
Ayli Dunk Suffers is enjoying a break from Stiff Person Syndrome. At home in Shiloh, IL on May 12, 2023.
Meet the Teen Living with Céline Dion's Disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome (Exclusive) 
Selma Blair was on the cover of British Vogue
Selma Blair's MS Went Undiagnosed for 40 Years: 'I Just Thought I Was a Hugely Emotional Person'
Jordan Fisher
Jordan Fisher Talks 'Strength' in Revealing His Eating Disorder and Depression: 'Part of Who I Am' (Exclusive)