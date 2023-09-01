Julia Michaels is taking care of her health.

The “Issues” singer revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that she recently had her gallbladder removed. In the post, she is winking at fans.

“Two weeks without a gallbladder now and finally feeling so much better,” she captioned the post. “Thank you and lots of kisses to everyone that reached out and checked on me ❤️.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the gallbladder is an organ that collects and stores bile, which is the digestive fluid made in the liver.

The surgical procedure for removing the gallbladder is called a cholecystectomy, per the Mayo website. It is recommended in cases where gallstones are present in the gall bladder; gallstones in the bile duct; gallbladder inflammation; large gallbladder polyps; and pancreas inflammation caused by gallstones.

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) says that gallstones can prohibit bile flow and aggravate the gallbladder. In turn, symptoms can include “sudden and intense tummy pain, feeling and being sick, and yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes.”

The NHS also adds a cholecystectomy is a very common procedure, and that it takes about two weeks for someone to resume normal activities post-surgery.

Another celeb who had their gallbladder taken out recently is The Real alumna Loni Love. She revealed earlier this year in an Instagram video that she was recovering following gallbladder removal surgery. Love advised her followers in the clip: "Make sure that you check your health. Go to the doctor. Check your numbers. Get your blood work done. Because without your health, you are just as broke as if you don't have nothing in your bank account. Health is wealth. I wanted to let y'all know that."

In addition to being an artist, Michaels has collaborated on songs with such stars as Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Pink and Gwen Stefani.

“It honestly depends on the artist and how involved in the writing process they want to be,” Michaels told PEOPLE about her cowriting method in 2017. “Sometimes an artist will come in with an idea or a concept or something and we’ll help them figure it all out, or sometimes they’ll just talk and we’ll hear something that they say and are like, ‘Ah, that would make a great song!’ and we’ll just kinda mold the song around our conversation. It all depends on who we’re with that day.”

