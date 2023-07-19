Julie Chen Moonves Was ‘Forced to Take’ 'Big Brother' Hosting Role and Met with ‘Hate’ for First Season

'Big Brother' returns to CBS for its 25th season on Aug. 2

By
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
Published on July 19, 2023 09:34PM EDT
Julie Chen hosts BIG BROTHER, celebrating it's 20th season, follows a group of people living together in a house
Julie Chen. Photo:

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

It’s hard to remember that Big Brother wasn’t always a smashing success. 

As the reality show’s 25th season quickly approaches, host Julie Chen Moonves is opening up about the challenges she faced during Big Brother’s infamous first season, which first launched back in 2000.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chen Moonves revealed that she actually didn’t want to host the series initially, but was “forced” to take on the gig. At the time, she was the CBS Early Show news reader and had only been in the position for five months.

Julie Chen Moonves hosting Big Brother 2022
Julie Chen Moonves hosting Big Brother 2022.

CBS

“I originally turned down the job,” the host said. “I was forced to take it, so I took it. I didn't know what I was in for. I assumed it was going to be bigger than Survivor — just in a house with air conditioning.”

“I thought, 'Ooh, this is going to really change the face of television,’ only to receive the worst reviews from every angle on season 1,” she continued. “TV critics hated the concept of the show. They hated the lighting. They hated the IKEA-looking furniture. They hated the house. They hated everything."

Not only was the first season critically panned, but Chen Moonves herself was also the subject of harsh criticism — to the point where she worried she was going to be fired from CBS altogether.

“Externally, people hated me. Critics internally — people at CBS News — wanted me fired from the news division,” she shared. “I thought I was going to lose my job doing morning news because Andy Rooney spoke out publicly against me when I hosted Big Brother … I was like, 'Oh my God, Andy Rooney's going to have me fired!' ”

“I thought, number one, we're not going to finish season 1. Number two, I'm probably going to get fired completely from the network,” she added. “That's it for my career. I'm going back [to] Dayton and begging for my job back there as a local news reporter.”

Julie Chen is surrounded by cast members after the season finale of Big Brother 4 on September 24, 2003 at the CBS Studio Center/Ratford Lot in Studio City, California
Julie Chen is surrounded by cast members after the season finale of Big Brother 4 on September 24, 2003 at the CBS Studio Center.

Doug Benc/Getty 

Fortunately, she couldn’t have been more wrong about the future of both Big Brother and her career. The series was renewed for season 2 and she was asked to host again, this time under new producers, Arnold Shapiro and Allison Grodner. 

Ultimately, Chen Moonves credits Shapiro and Grodner for turning the series around and making it successful for so many years. Season 2 saw major changes to the show — it focused more heavily on competition and gameplay and no longer had viewers vote contestants out.

“Arnold and Allison [Grodner] turned the show upside down and made it what it is today,” she said. "If it wasn't for Arnold and Allison, I honestly don't think we would be here talking about the 25th season."

Each season of Big Brother follows a group of contestants (known as “HouseGuests”) who must live together in a house away from the outside world — while being continuously monitored by cameras and microphones — in order to compete for a cash prize. Throughout the season, contestants are “evicted” from the house through voting by other contestants.

Big Brother Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor and Matthew Turner
"Big Brother": Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor and Matthew Turner.

CBS

In addition to the original series, Big Brother has spawned two spinoffs, Big Brother: Over the Top and Celebrity Big Brother, and several companion shows. The series is based on the 1999 Dutch reality show franchise created by John de Mol Jr.

Season 25 of Big Brother premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

