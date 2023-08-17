Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Her Worst 'Big Brother' Fashion Fail: It 'Wasn't the Look I Was Going for'

The host revealed that the outfit caused her to "get a lot of emails from friends and family"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 08:40PM EDT
Julie Chen Moonves
Photo:

Julie Chen Moonves/Instagram

Julie Chen Moonves celebrated Big Brother's season 25 milestone by looking back at some of her fashion misses on the show.

While speaking with E! News, the television personality, 53, admitted that there have been a few outfits she regrets wearing. One outfit even led her to "get a lot of emails from friends and family."

"It was a Japanese jacket and it had flowers here but it had pom poms," she said while pointing at her upper body. "My sister-in-law said, 'It reminds me of my grandma's shower curtain.' That wasn't the look I was going for."

Julie Chen
Julie Chen Moonves in 'Big Brother 6'.

Vince Bucci/Getty

Although she laughed off the various responses she received about the outfit, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton complemented the style choice because it gave "quiet luxury."

"I'm here for it. It's very in right now," she added. "If Sofia Richie wore that today, we'd all be obsessed."

Chen Moonves also recalled getting "a lot of heat" for wearing something that "looked like a giant poncho" during the taping of a finale episode and says Andy Cohen called a "maternity slanket."

As the CBS reality show's longstanding host, she's previously admitted to having a rocky start on the series.

"I was terrible in the beginning,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a prior interview. “I've grown so much as a human being and as a host … And I love it. I can't imagine not hosting Big Brother anymore."

As for how long she will remain on as host, she shared with Entertainment Weekly that she likes to "take one season at a time."

“Going into season 25, I'm like, 'I never want it to end.' I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away], like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be," Chen Moonves told EW. "But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can't imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind."

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

