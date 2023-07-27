Lifestyle Home Julie Chen Moonves Gives First Glimpse of 'Big Brother' Season 25 House: 'Let’s Get This Game Started!' The new season of the CBS reality show kicks off on Wednesday, August 2 By Dana Rose Falcone Dana Rose Falcone Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 27, 2023 02:25PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Courtesy of Julie Chen Moonves Hello, houseguests! On Thursday, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves shared a first look at the Big Brother season 25 house on Instagram. In the first image, the TV personality, 53, can be seen digging into a cartoon cake at a red and yellow table with a yellow glass and a polka dot bowl. The second image shows a new take on the classic Big Brother chess board. The Wildest ‘Big Brother’ Moments Ever, from Dan’s Funeral to Keesha’s Birthday Julie Chen Moonves in the 'Big Brother' season 25 kitchen. Courtesy of Julie Chen Moonves “Whose House? #BB25 House!” Chen Moonves captioned the post. “So excited to be back in these doors. Who’s ready for Season 25?! Let’s get this game started!” 'Big Brother' season 25 chess board. Courtesy of Julie Chen Moonves Earlier this week, she shared the key art for the upcoming 25th season of Big Brother, which dropped some hints about what the theme for the new house might be. “Do you see what I see 👀👀,” Chen Moonves wrote on Instagram Monday. “So excited to reveal this #BB25 key art for you all. But we had to wait until the Houseguests were sequestered because there's many clues to this season's theme. Can you guess?” 'Big Brother' season 25 key art. Courtesy of Julie Chen Moonves Last season, the house was themed BB Beach Club. Previous themes include Summer of Temptation, Around the World, Lake House, Alice in Wonderland and House of Secrets. The cast for season 25 has not yet been announced, but Chen Moonves will return as host — and even after all these years, she can’t imagine leaving. Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Meredith Vieira Was First Choice for 'Big Brother' Gig: 'I Can't Imagine Not Hosting' "I like to take one season at a time,” Chen Moonves told Entertainment Weekly. “Going into season 25, I'm like, 'I never want it to end.' I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away], like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be. But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can't imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Big Brother season 25 premieres Wednesday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.