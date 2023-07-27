Julie Chen Moonves Gives First Glimpse of 'Big Brother' Season 25 House: 'Let’s Get This Game Started!'

Hello, houseguests!



On Thursday, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves shared a first look at the Big Brother season 25 house on Instagram. In the first image, the TV personality, 53, can be seen digging into a cartoon cake at a red and yellow table with a yellow glass and a polka dot bowl. The second image shows a new take on the classic Big Brother chess board.

Julie Chen Moonves in the 'Big Brother' season 25 kitchen. Courtesy of Julie Chen Moonves

“Whose House? #BB25 House!” Chen Moonves captioned the post. “So excited to be back in these doors. Who’s ready for Season 25?! Let’s get this game started!”

'Big Brother' season 25 chess board. Courtesy of Julie Chen Moonves

Earlier this week, she shared the key art for the upcoming 25th season of Big Brother, which dropped some hints about what the theme for the new house might be.

“Do you see what I see 👀👀,” Chen Moonves wrote on Instagram Monday. “So excited to reveal this #BB25 key art for you all. But we had to wait until the Houseguests were sequestered because there's many clues to this season's theme. Can you guess?”

'Big Brother' season 25 key art. Courtesy of Julie Chen Moonves

Last season, the house was themed BB Beach Club. Previous themes include Summer of Temptation, Around the World, Lake House, Alice in Wonderland and House of Secrets.

The cast for season 25 has not yet been announced, but Chen Moonves will return as host — and even after all these years, she can’t imagine leaving.

"I like to take one season at a time,” Chen Moonves told Entertainment Weekly. “Going into season 25, I'm like, 'I never want it to end.' I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away], like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be. But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can't imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Big Brother season 25 premieres Wednesday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.