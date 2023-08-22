Julie Bowen Gushes over 'Warm and Generous' Sofía Vergara amid Joe Manganiello Split: 'She Just Goes Forward'

Julie Bowen has nothing but praise for Sofía Vergara.

Bowen commended how Vergara has navigated her separation from Joe Manganiello with "grace," telling E! News:"Everything she does, she does with grace."

Bowen, 53, continued, "And she rises above and she just goes forward. She's warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be, but she sure don't need one."

Bowen is supporting Vergara from afar at the moment, but she hopes the two Modern Family alums can reunite soon.

"We're gonna have to see, she's been traveling a lot and so was I," Bowen added. "We have to wait for the summer to cool down."



Barry King/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed last month that Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, had separated after seven years of marriage.



"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

News of the split broke after the America's Got Talent judge celebrated her latest birthday in Italy. As she shared photos from the fun-filled getaway post-split announcement, Bowen responded: "This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Manganiello officially filed for divorce two days after the breakup was announced. Per docs obtained by PEOPLE, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as July 2. He also noted the pair had a prenup.

However, in separate court docs obtained by PEOPLE, Vergara requested in her filing that the court uphold the former couple's prenup. She also requested the court confirms that certain assets should remain hers, including jewelry, artwork and "other personal effects." She claimed her earnings from before and during their marriage as her assets as well.

