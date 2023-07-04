One of Julie Bowen's twins required a trip to the ER during their family's recent travels together.

On Tuesday, the Modern Family alum, 54, shared a rare photo on Instagram of her three sons, twins John and Gus, 13, and Oliver, 15, along with an X-ray photo illustrating a broken wrist.

"It’s not a vacation without a trip to the ER for a broken wrist… Both bones broken, but John is on the mend and his brothers were total champs," she captioned the two shots.

Speaking with PEOPLE in January, Bowen explained why she doesn't push her kids to watch her work.

"I heard Julianne Moore say that her kids will never watch anything that she does. I was like, 'Okay, if Julianne Moore, who's a goddess, an Academy Award winner, and her kids won't' watch her, then you know what? I'm going to stop pushing it.'"

Instead, Bowen said her boys have plenty of other interests. "One of them is super into sports management, one playing sports and one being an A-plus student. I really have run the gamut," she shared.

Jim Spellman/Getty

The Happy Gilmore actress said she and her sons also have activities they love to do together.

"I used to run with them. Now they can run faster than me!" she admitted. "The one thing I can keep up with is skiing. It's a great thing to do together, and we'll do a lot of that this winter."

