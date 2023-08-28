Julianne Hough Comments on Photos of Brother Derek Hough's Wedding: 'Most Breathtaking Weekend'

Julianne Hough is reflecting on the "most breathtaking weekend" at her brother Derek Hough's wedding!

The two-time Dancing with the Stars champ, 35, showed some love to her older brother and fellow dancer, 38, after he wed longtime partner Hayley Erbert on Saturday during a star-studded ceremony in Monterey County, California.

"The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter," Julianne wrote on Instagram, under photos from the event shared to Instagram exclusively by PEOPLE and BRIDES.

"I love you both so much 💕 love your sissy."

Julianne Hough leaves a comment on brother Derek's Instagram.

The comment comes just days after Hough and Erbert, 28, made things official as 106 guests watched on during their vows at the redwood forest ceremony.

The pair opened up to PEOPLE about all that went into the picturesque wedding, from a garden rehearsal dinner, to their personal and traditional vows, to the groom's suits from Tom Ford and Brooks Brothers, and even to the guests in attendance — including Amy Purdy, Maria Menounos, Shawn Johnson and Nina Dobrev. Of course, Julianne was there for the whole thing!

"When we were thinking about location we asked ourselves, 'What's important to us?'" Derek said of the location. "Nature was the first thing. We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic."

Julianne previously toasted her brother and her now-sister-in-law in June when opening up to PEOPLE about her gig cohosting the first hour of the 75th annual Tony Awards in 2022. As she explained, she "couldn't be more happy for them."

"And I mean, we all knew it was gonna happen," Hough added. "We just were like, 'Alright, when's it gonna be?'"

Julianne is also partly the reason the pair connected back in 2014, as Erbert was hired to go on tour with the siblings at the time. Since then, it's been nothing but love in the family, as Derek announced his proposal on Instagram in June 2022.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert cut the cake at their wedding. Amy and Stuart Photography

As for the marriage itself, Derek told PEOPLE before the ceremony that a ring can change "your whole outlook on everything."

"... All of a sudden it's sort of like, oh, I have this promise that I carry with me all the time," he said. "And to want to be a man to live up to that promise daily for that person and for yourself and for others, it's a powerful thing. It's a beautiful thing. So for me, I'm excited to continue to aspire to be that man each and every day for her, for our animals and for our future family."

Next up, the pair will soon be heading to their honeymoon in Italy, they revealed. "We've never been. I mean, I've been for a competition, but that was it. We've never experienced it properly. So it's really great because it's a place that we're going to be able to experience together for the first time," Derek said. "And we're hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We're hitting it all."

