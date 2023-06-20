Julian Sands Still Missing 5 Months Later Despite New Search with Drones, 80 Volunteers and 2 Helicopters

Five months after actor Julian Sands disappeared during a hike in Southern California, he is still missing, despite an intensive new search.

In a statement over the weekend, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD) revealed that "over 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies and staff" were involved in the ground search in the Mount Baldy area, where they "were supported by two helicopters, and drone crews."

"Aviation resources inserted search teams into remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessments efforts," they added. "Additionally, drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground crews."

In addition to the new search, ground and air efforts have exceeded 500 hours total. "Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area," the SBSD said in their statement.

They concluded, "Mr. Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective B. Meelker with the Fontana Station at (909) 356-6710."



Julian Sands. charley gallay/wireimage

Sands, 65, was first reported missing on Jan. 13 around 7:30 p.m. local time by his wife Eugenia Citkowitz, after he set out to hike the deadly San Bernardino County-area Mount Baldy.

Searches for the actor's whereabouts have been impacted by significant amounts of inclement weather across the region in the months following his disappearance.

Speaking with U.K. outlet The Times for an interview published in April, Sands' son Henry said he was "of course, realistic about the impact on the search of the weather conditions over the last three months — it's been a 40-year snowfall record in California."

Despite Sands not being found as of yet, Henry told The Times, "I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino county sheriff team to bring my father home."

"There is nothing really further to say at this point other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received," he also said.



Julian Sands. Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

Sands' disappearance has gained international attention, with family and friends like John Malkovich speaking out about their relationship with him.

Malkovich, 69, spoke about his friendship with the actor on Feb. 20, ahead of premiere of their film at the Berlin Film Festival.

"I'm a godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, who I know very well," the actor explained to reporters, according to Deadline. "I introduced him to his second wife, and we have been close since we met in 1993 on the set of The Killing Fields."

"It's a very sad event," Malkovich said of Sands' disappearance at the time, according to the outlet.

