Julian Sands' Cause of Death Deemed 'Undetermined' 4 Weeks After His Body Was Found

Julian Sands' cause of death has been deemed "undetermined," a public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE Monday. The latest update marks the final cause of death on the 65-year-old British actor's death certificate.

The officer clarified that his cause of death was ruled "undetermined due to the condition of the body and this is common when dealing with cases of this type."

Sands was reported missing back in January after setting out to hike in California's Mount Baldy.

Recreational hikers stumbled upon human remains mountainside on June 24. Days later, on June 27, authorities confirmed that the body was identified as Sands. The manner of death was unclear at the time.

Sands was best known for roles in films like 1985's A Room with a View, 1989's Warlock and 1990's Arachnophobia.

His manager Sarah Jackson previously said in a statement to PEOPLE, "Julian was a great friend and client. He chose interesting projects that mattered to him and was adored by everyone who worked with him."

Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio

"He was a passionate climber, and we draw consultation from knowing that he passed in a place he loved, doing what he loved," added Jackson. "We are filled with the most beautiful memories."

Sands told The Guardian in 2020 about his love of hiking, and he credited his parents for supporting his passions while growing up.

"I owe them for encouraging me to take an interest in the arts (my mother, who did secretarial work at a garage) and natural history (my father, who did agricultural soil surveys)," he said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Julian Sands in March 2022. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

He added that he was at his happiest when he was "close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning" and that on his bucket list was "a remote peak in the high Himalayas, such as Makalu."

Sands was previously married to journalist Sarah Sands, with whom he shared son Henry. He married author Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990, and they had daughters Natalya and Imogen.

As he told The Guardian at the time, he wanted to be remembered as "an interesting, amusing father by my children."

