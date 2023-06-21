Julian Sands' Family Says 'We Continue to Hold' Him 'in Our Hearts' 5 Months After He Went Missing

Julian Sands' family members are thanking search crews as the actor remains missing.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's department shared a statement from the Sands family on Wednesday, five months after the 65-year-old A Room with a View actor went missing while hiking Southern California's Mount Baldy in January.

"We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian," they said.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

The sheriff's office added in the tweet, "Although missing hiker, Julian Sands, was not located during the recent search mission, the case remains active. We want to thank all the individuals who assisted in the June 17 search and the previous search missions."

Julian Sands. Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty

Searches for the actor's whereabouts have been impacted by significant amounts of inclement weather across the region in the months following his disappearance.

In a statement over the weekend, the sheriff's department said "over 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies and staff" were involved in a recent ground search in the Mount Baldy area, where they "were supported by two helicopters, and drone crews."

They added, "Aviation resources inserted search teams into remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessments efforts. Additionally, drone crews searched areas inaccessible to ground crews."

So far, ground and air efforts in the search have exceeded 500 hours total, the authorities said. "Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area," they added.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective B. Meelker with the Fontana Station at 909-356-6710.

