Julian Edelman Calls 'BS' on Ex-Teammate's Story Claiming Rob Gronkowski Would 'Pass Out' at Patriots Facility

Julian Edelman has chimed in on a former teammate's claim that Rob Gronkowski would "pass out" on training tables at the New England Patriots' facilities after wild nights of partying.

Former defensive end Jake Bequette said Gronkowski, 34, would "go out all night with his boys in Boston" before having "his crew drop him off at the Patriots facility," where the four-time Super Bowl champion would pass out, Bequette, 34, said last month during an interview on Prime Time with Alex Stein.

Bequette continued, "So then, like an hour or two later, when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep. They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves and, you know, stick an IV in his arm."

The former Patriot said Gronkowski would "wake up like Frankenstein revived" before taking the field.

Gronkowski himself has admitted to enjoying late nights and has credited his success to letting loose off the field. "It makes me better if I party. I'm a better player out on the field," he told Jimmy Fallon in January.

The former NFL star also uses his party skills to host Gronk's Beach annually, but Edelman, 37, said Bequette's recount of Gronkowski's behavior was inaccurate.

"Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had," Edelman wrote in a quote tweet of the story.

And a second former teammate, safety Patrick Chung, seconded Edelman's tweet, which he quote-tweeted and added: "Exactly. People just want their time of fame. Willing to do anything to get it."

During the January appearance on Fallon's show, Gronkowski explained, "I'm carrying my friends throughout the bar, I'm holding them up, I'm lifting them, I'm curling them," he said with a smile while demonstrating to Fallon how he'd carry his pals on a party night.

"They're on my back, I'm jumping up and down, I'm dancing the whole time, kinda like Austin Butler — I'm gyrating the whole time — and then I realized, that translated to the football field."

