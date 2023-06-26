Julian Edelman Calls 'BS' on Ex-Teammate's Story Claiming Rob Gronkowski Would 'Pass Out' at Patriots Facility

"Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal," Edelman said after an ex-teammate made a wild claim about the retired NFL star

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 26, 2023 03:57PM EDT
Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Rob Gronkowski attends the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Julian Edelman attends the "Top Gun: Maverick" New York Screening at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on May 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage). Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty; Cindy Ord/WireImage

Julian Edelman has chimed in on a former teammate's claim that Rob Gronkowski would "pass out" on training tables at the New England Patriots' facilities after wild nights of partying.

Former defensive end Jake Bequette said Gronkowski, 34, would "go out all night with his boys in Boston" before having "his crew drop him off at the Patriots facility," where the four-time Super Bowl champion would pass out, Bequette, 34, said last month during an interview on Prime Time with Alex Stein.

Bequette continued, "So then, like an hour or two later, when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep. They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves and, you know, stick an IV in his arm."

The former Patriot said Gronkowski would "wake up like Frankenstein revived" before taking the field.

Rob Gronkowski
Jason Koerner/Getty

Gronkowski himself has admitted to enjoying late nights and has credited his success to letting loose off the field. "It makes me better if I party. I'm a better player out on the field," he told Jimmy Fallon in January.

The former NFL star also uses his party skills to host Gronk's Beach annually, but Edelman, 37, said Bequette's recount of Gronkowski's behavior was inaccurate.

SiriusXM Music Lounge At 1 Hotel South Beach - Day 2
Gustavo Caballero/Getty

"Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had," Edelman wrote in a quote tweet of the story.

And a second former teammate, safety Patrick Chung, seconded Edelman's tweet, which he quote-tweeted and added: "Exactly. People just want their time of fame. Willing to do anything to get it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

During the January appearance on Fallon's show, Gronkowski explained, "I'm carrying my friends throughout the bar, I'm holding them up, I'm lifting them, I'm curling them," he said with a smile while demonstrating to Fallon how he'd carry his pals on a party night.

"They're on my back, I'm jumping up and down, I'm dancing the whole time, kinda like Austin Butler — I'm gyrating the whole time — and then I realized, that translated to the football field."

Related Articles
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during the WNBA media day at Footprint Center on May 03, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Makes WNBA All-Star Team in First Season Since Detainment: 'Another Moment…to Celebrate Her'
Brittany Mahomes Thanks Patrick for Being an Instagram Husband
Patrick Mahomes Squats to Get the Perfect Instagram Shots for Wife Brittany: '10/10 Husband'
Kenny Pickett (L) and Amy Paternoster the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
Who Is Kenny Pickett's Wife? All About Amy Paternoster
Lance Armstrong attends Babes for Boobs Live Bachelor Auction Benefiting Susan G. Komen
Lance Armstrong Criticized for Questioning 'Fairness of Trans Athletes in Sport' After His Doping Ban
Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson speaks between the Tennessee Titans
NFL Broadcaster Charissa Thompson 'Immediately Started Bawling' Seeing Home Get Robbed on Phone Camera
NBA Draft Prospect, Scoot Henderson arrives to the arena before the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Scoot Henderson's Sister Designed His NBA Draft Outfit Using Their Family Gemstones: 'A Blessing' (Exclusive)
Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins on NBA Draft Selection: 'So Proud of You'
Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins After New Orleans Pelicans Draft Him: 'So Proud of You'
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States react with their team mates after the Ice Dance Free Dance during the World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on April 14, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan
U.S. Figure Skating Team Still Doesn’t Have Medals 500 Days After Beijing Olympics Event
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 26, 2022
Memphis G.M. ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Ja Morant’s Apology For Gun Incidents: ‘Ja Has to Prove It’
Gradey Dick poses for a portrait after being drafted number thirteen overall by the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023
Toronto Raptors Draft Pick Gradey Dick Goes Viral for 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Ruby-Red Sequined Suit
Brandon Miller poses for a portrait after being drafted number two overall by the Charlotte Hornets
No. 2 Pick Brandon Miller Says NBA Fans Can Expect Him to Be 'a Winner' Next Season (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center
Victor Wembanyama Says His Dad Will Likely Be 'Most Emotional' Family Member During NBA Draft (Exclusive)
Fernando Valenzuela
New Biography Revisits 'Fernandomania,' When Dodgers Rookie Inspired Mexican-American Community in L.A.
Mark Herzlich National Football League Players Association Treasurer speaks during the NFLPA Press Conference on January 31, 2019
Mark Herzlich Survived Cancer and Won a Super Bowl. Now He's Trying to Combat Modern-Day Slavery (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama talks to the Media during 2023 NBA Draft week on June 21st, 2023 in New York City
Who Is Victor Wembanyama? The NBA’s Most Hyped Draft Pick Since LeBron James Is 'a True Game-Changer'
Tom Hanks, wearing a baseball cap of the Yomiuri Giants, throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between the Giants and the Chunichi Dragons at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Oakland A’s Fan Tom Hanks Slams Owners for Plans to Move to Las Vegas: 'Damn Them All to Hell'