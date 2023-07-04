Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo on Instagram with Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary

The couple wed in a private ceremony in 2002

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on July 4, 2023 03:35PM EDT
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder. Photo:

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media 

This Pretty Woman is celebrating her man!

After 21 years of marriage, Julia Roberts, 55, is toasting to love. The Notting Hill star married her husband, Danny Moder, 54, in a private ceremony on July 4, 2002. With over two decades under their belts, Roberts and Moder have stuck it out. 

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Roberts shared a photo of her and her husband passionately kissing. Captioned “💥21💥,” the actress used hashtags to show her love. These included #truelove, #fromhereonout, and, of course, #heckyeah. 

While the actress limited comments on her anniversary post, some of Roberts’ close friends and colleagues were able to show their support. Genevieve Herr, frequent makeup artist for some of Roberts’ most jaw-dropping red carpet looks, dropped a simple, “Happy anniversary ❤️.”

High Brow Hippie, a lifestyle brand that colored Roberts’ hair that iconic shade of amber, shared their love. “Happy anniversary to my favourites !!,” they wrote. 

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder attend Heal The Bay's "Bring Back The Beach" Annual Awards Presentation & Dinner held at The Jonathan Club on May 17, 2012
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

While Roberts and Moder may be celebrating 21 years, it feels like yesterday when they met on the set of The Mexican. While Roberts took center stage, Moder worked as a cameraman, filming Roberts’ romantic scenes with Brad Pitt

The couple married just two years after meeting, tying the knot in an incredibly secretive wedding. Guests were merely invited to “celebrate independence day,” cementing July 4 as the couple’s anniversary for years to come. 

Since then, Roberts and Moder have had three children, twins Phinneas and Hazel, 18, and son Henry, 16. While their romantic life remains private, this isn’t Roberts’ first PDA Instagram post with Moder. Back in 2019, Roberts shared a photo of the pair kissing under a bag of In-N-Out after the Golden Globes.

