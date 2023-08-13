Julia Roberts Celebrates Late Mom Betty on Her Birthday: 'Miss You Everyday'

The Oscar winner honored her beloved mom with a beaded bracelet bearing her name

August 13, 2023
Julia Roberts is honoring her late mom on her birthday.

The Pretty Woman star, 55, shared a sweet tribute to her beloved mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, on Instagram on Sunday.

In the heartfelt post, the actress looks off-camera, allowing her wrist to take center stage so that she can showcase a colorful bracelet decorated with beads that spell “Betty.”

Alongside the post, Roberts shared a simple message. “My Mothers Birthday,” she wrote. “Miss you everyday 💙.”

Bredemus, who ran a theater school in Roberts’ home state of Georgia, died in 2015 after suffering from lung cancer. She was 80.

In 2017, when the Notting Hill star was named PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Woman — for the fifth time — the actress opened up about her late mom and what she taught her about parenting.

“My mom worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own," Roberts told PEOPLE at the time. "My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house."

She added: “She never showed the strain of it."

The Oscar-winning actress — who shares son Henry Daniel Moder, 16, and 18-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter with husband Danny Moder — went on to say that when her kids were toddlers, she turned to Bredemus for advice.

Julia Roberts and mother Betty Lou Bredemus
Julia Roberts with her late mother Betty Lou Bredemus in 1989.

 MediaPunch/Shutterstock 

“I was like, ‘Mom, how did you do this?’” Roberts recalled.

“Instead of saying, ‘Well, you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,’ she goes, ‘It’s called daycare, honey,’” Roberts shared. “And I was so appreciative and so grateful she didn’t tell me some sage, bulls--- story about what it’s like to be a great mother.”

In the same interview, the Ticket to Paradise star admitted that she still thinks about her mom “all the time.”

“The kids talk about her a lot,” Roberts said. “It’s funny because her name was Betty and I feel like lately, she just crosses my mind, and I’ll turn and I see something that says ‘Betty,’ just unexpectedly.”

Since the 2017 cover story, Roberts has continued to honor her mom — and her name still finds new ways to crop up.

In June, after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the actress shared a photo of the pop star tearing up on stage, alongside which she wrote: “@taylorswift I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever. #Erastour #betty #13.”

Roberts seemingly included "#betty" as a dual reference to Swift’s song “Betty” — a staple of the Folklore section of her Era-spanning set — and her beloved mother.

The actress also celebrated her mom on her birthday last year, penning a sweet Instagram tribute alongside a photo of her.

“Thinking of my sweet Mama on her birthday today,” she captioned the post.

The movie star also honored Bredemus for Mother’s Day in 2022.

“Happy Mothers Day,” she wrote alongside a sweet mother-daughter photo. “May we be Mothers when we want, how we want and IF we want.”

