Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says This ‘Scrumptious’ Chicken Recipe Is Her ‘Go-To’ When Hosting Guests (Exclusive)

By
Clarissa Cruz
Clarissa Cruz

Clarissa Cruz is features editor at EW

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 11:47 AM
Julia Louis-Dreyfus photographed at MILK studios in Los Angeles, CA, on April 21, 2023.
Photo:

Cliff Watts

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a comic genius — but that doesn’t mean the Seinfeld and Veep star doesn’t have other other talents up her sleeve: She is also a dedicated and enthusiastic home cook.

In PEOPLE's latest cover story interview, the Emmy-winning actress spoke of her love of being in the kitchen. When she's "cooking for people," Louis-Dreyfus says she has a "couple of go-tos." One of her favorite no-fuss recipes? Acclaimed chef Thomas Keller’s roast chicken.

“Thomas Keller's roast chicken is amazing, and I don't know if you've ever tried it, but look it up. It's shockingly simple and absolutely scrumptious,” says the actress, 62, who can currently be seen in the movie You Hurt My Feelings.

Louis-Dreyfus describes the easy process of putting the whole dish together.

“It's a chicken that you bring to almost room temperature and you pat it dry so that the skin is completely dry. And then you truss it and then you salt and pepper the hell all over it — much more salt than you think you need to. And then you stick it in the oven for whatever the time is, at a high heat, I think 425 — or maybe it's 450 even — and just stick it in there for a little under an hour," she says.

She adds: "There's something about drying it and then putting the salt on it that makes it the most moist chicken you've ever had. I've done it for a lot of people coming over and it's truly tasty.”

Perhaps she’ll prepare it for legendary food writer Ruth Reichl, who was a recent guest on Louis-Dreyfus’ new hit podcast Wiser Than Me? The star impulsively invited Riechl over to her house for a meal at the end of their conversation.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER

Cliff Watts

“We've been back and forth with one another, unfortunately, because of my schedule, and then they had some challenges when they were in California, so it turns out we haven't had that [meal] yet,” says the star, whose recent podcast guests include actress Jane Fonda, designer Diane von Furstenberg and writer Amy Tan. “But it is on our list, and I did send her a sh-- ton of marmalade in the interim.” (The actress, who has orange trees at her house, often gifts homemade marmalade to her friends.)

“She makes a happy home, between the cooking and all the things,” says Michaela Watkins, who plays Louis-Dreyfus’ sister in You Hurt My Feelings and has been friends with the star since they worked together on The New Adventures of Old Christine. “That woman can put away a meal — she loves to eat. And it’s really fun when you can go out to dinner with somebody and both order pasta and wine.”

For more on Julia Louis-Dreyfus, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.



Related Articles
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She’s a 'Little Bit of a Momager’ to Her Rising-Star Sons: ‘My Baby Men’ (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart Tina Turner
Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to 'Goddess' Tina Turner with Adorable Photo of Them Snuggled in Bed
Rachael Ray Bids Farewell to Her Show
Rachael Ray Bids Farewell to Her Show with Tears, Pasta and a Send-Off from Oprah Winfrey
Brad Pitt Chateau Miraval
Brad Pitt Celebrates His Award-Winning Rosé with Stunning Photos at Château Miraval
Dairy Queen Is Discontinuing Cherry Cone Dip
Dairy Queen Confirms They Are Discontinuing the Cherry Dipped Cone
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Describes 'Real Grief Period' After the 'Seinfeld' Finale 25 Years Ago (Exclusive)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Her ‘Happy Place’ and Why Older Women Shouldn’t Be ‘Invisible’ (Exclusive)
Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Momâs âMarriage Meatloaf Worked for Me Twiceââ All About the Family Recipe
Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Mom's Marriage Meatloaf 'Worked for Me Twice' — Get the Recipe
ariana madix
Ariana Madix Gives an Update on Her Sandwich Shop with Katie Maloney (Exclusive)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall - Julia Louis-Dreyfus Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CfPP-YypxzQ/; LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 29: Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)8BIM%7ÃCÃ(Ã Ã¬Â¶Z%]bÃÃ¶ÂÃ¿Ã¬
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her 1987 Wedding Ball Gown Was Inspired by Princess Diana's Dress
Searching For Soul Food -Chef Alisa Reynolds
Chef Alisa Reynolds Travels the World ‘Searching for Soul Food’ in New Hulu Show (Exclusive)
Krispy Kreme Graduation
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away a Dozen Free Donuts to 2023 Graduates This Week
Madison Mulkey, Bride Goes Viral for Serving Chili’s at Her Wedding
Bride Goes Viral After Spending $1,950 on Chili's Takeout for Her 100-Guest Wedding: 'Can't Beat the Price'
Recipes
Anne Burrell Shares Her Cheese-Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs for Memorial Day
Judges Joanna Gaines, Casey Corn, and Zoe Francois, as seen on Silos Baking Competition, Season 1
Joanna Gaines Is Back to Host 'Silos Baking Competition' – Get a First Look (Exclusive)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Why She Identified with Her 'Devastated' Character in 'You Hurt My Feelings' (Exclusive)