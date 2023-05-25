Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She’s a 'Little Bit of a Momager’ to Her Rising-Star Sons: ‘My Baby Men’ (Exclusive)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been nominated for 26 Emmys (and has won 11), so it makes sense that sons, actors Henry, 30, and Charlie, 26, come to the Seinfeld and Veep star for acting advice.

Henry recently finished shooting a series for Amazon, and Charlie has had roles on shows like Single Drunk Female and The Sex Lives of College Girls. “I’m a little bit of a momager,” the actress, 62, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. “I mean, I’m happy helping them with auditions and reading scenes when they get hired. I’m very supportive and proud.”



While nothing brings her more joy than being a mother, Louis-Dreyfus says that parenting adult children can be “a tricky needle to thread."

"I’m so grateful they’re out in the world and functioning, but it does require relinquishing a lot of control,” says the star, who recently took Henry to the Oscars. “It’s a slow process, but it’s equally joyful when a new dynamic comes into play as they become adults. I love hearing their opinions and watching what they do.”

George Pimentel/Getty

Louis-Dreyfus, who will next be seen in the big-screen comedy You Hurt My Feelings (out May 26), says she identifies with her character Beth, a New York City writer who hits a rough patch in her marriage while dealing with an aging mother and grown son.

“I have young adult sons like my character does in the movie, but I still think of them still as my boys,” she says. “And maybe that's not a good thing, but they're still my baby men and always will be.”

Friends say this tracks with the family’s dynamic (Louis-Dreyfus has been married to her kids’ dad, Brad Hall for 36 years). “That family loves to hang out with each other,” says her You Hurt My Feelings costar Michaela Watkins.

“You know how during the pandemic, everybody went crazy? I think that it was Shangri La, probably, their house. She just seems to adore her kids and really get a kick out of them as they become adults. And I don't know if I'm projecting, but she just genuinely seems to enjoy her children. And that's such a good thing to see.”

