Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her 1987 Wedding Ball Gown Was Inspired by Princess Diana's Dress

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing her wedding dress inspiration.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the Veep star, 60, opened up about her marriage to husband of nearly 36 years, SNL alum Brad Hall—and the dress she wore to their wedding.

“You and your husband have been married for 35 years,” Kelly Ripa said to Louis-Dreyfus during Monday’s episode, as she showed a photo from the couple’s wedding.



“Yes. Look at that wedding dress,” the actress replied with a laugh. “You’ll see I fashioned my dress after Princess Diana.”

Added Ripa: “It’s a beautiful wedding photo."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Instagram

The couple, who share sons Henry, 28, and Charlie, 23, first met while attending Northwestern University when Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for Hall's theater production in the early 1980s, she told Craig Ferguson on his late-night talk show in 2013.

"There were a couple of moments, some of which I will not share," the actress said of meeting Hall. "But I would say that I knew almost immediately. It's really the truth."

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She Relied on Family and Friends 'Holding Me Up' to Beat Cancer

The pair wed on June 25, 1987, in a church in Santa Barbara, California, where Hall grew up. Hall's father was the minister, according to a profile by The New Yorker.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Since their wedding, the couple has collaborated on various projects, including Saturday Night Live, the early-2000s NBC comedy Watching Ellie and a 2012 short film titled Picture Paris.

“He always appreciates the hard work but sometimes he’ll say… we are honest with one another so that if he doesn’t’ think it quite works or something, he’ll tell me why. And I’ll do the same with his work,” Louis-Dreyfus told Ripa later in the show when discussing her husband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017, she later said that it was her close family and friends who helped her get through.

Randy Shropshire/Getty

"You hear it all the time, but the people that I relied on the most, besides the very capable doctors and nurses who took care of me, were my family and my close friends," she told PEOPLE in April 2020, about a year and a half after announcing that she was cancer-free.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Celebrates 34th Wedding Anniversary with 'Love of My Life' Brad Hall

Among those who never left her side were husband Hall and her sons. "It was like they had their hands underneath me holding me up," she said.

Looking back, the Seinfeld alum added that the experience bonded her even tighter with her family.

"I think whenever a family goes through a crisis and comes out the other end, you're bound to have an intimacy that, perhaps, wasn't quite there like it was before," she said. "I mean, we were very close before, but I know how precious life is."