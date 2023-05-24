Julia Louis-Dreyfus Describes 'Real Grief Period' After the 'Seinfeld' Finale 25 Years Ago (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's latest cover story, Louis-Dreyfus opens up about the iconic sitcom 25 years later

By
Clarissa Cruz
Clarissa Cruz

Clarissa Cruz is features editor at EW

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 12:00 PM

​​This year marks the 25th anniversary of Seinfeld's series finale — and Julia Louis-Dreyfus remembers being hit hard by the ending.

"There was a real grief period when the show ended that was real and felt," she says in PEOPLE's latest cover story interview. "Because we all loved each other so much."

Still, the actress, 62 — who won her first Emmy for her portrayal of Elaine Benes on Seinfeld and went on to pick up more accolades for her work on The New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep —remained clear-eyed about her post-Seinfeld future.

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Her ‘Happy Place’ and Why Older Women Shouldn’t Be ‘Invisible’ (Exclusive)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus photographed at MILK studios in Los Angeles, CA, on April 21, 2023.

Cliff Watts


"I do very much remember wanting and thinking that I needed to keep working," she says. "I wanted to keep working. I wanted to keep doing this thing called acting. I wanted to keep pursuing it, which I've been able to do, which is great."

The groundbreaking sitcom ran from 1989 to 1998 for nine seasons. Louis-Dreyfus starred alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards.

Now, Louis-Dreyfus is tickled that Seinfeld has since found a new audience among those who weren't even born when the infamous jail-cell finale episode, or Elaine’s meme-worthy dance, first aired.

Seinfeld - Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards
Nbc Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"I think it’s incredibly cool that it continues to have life," she says of its resurgence. "I'm not surprised, because it's funny, and it stands the test of time."

Owen Teague, 24, who plays Louis-Dreyfus' son in her new big-screen comedy You Hurt My Feelings (out May 26), agrees: "It's that questioning of the insanity of the world that people my age relate to in that show."

For more on Julia Louis-Dreyfus, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Her ‘Happy Place’ and Why Older Women Shouldn’t Be ‘Invisible’ (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani Is 'So Proud' of Blake Shelton as He Reflects on 'Bittersweet' Final 'Voice' Episode
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Out and Louie Alleges 'Death Threats' While Taking Heat About Hiring a P.I.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall - Julia Louis-Dreyfus Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CfPP-YypxzQ/; LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 29: Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)8BIM%7ÃCÃ(Ã Ã¬Â¶Z%]bÃÃ¶ÂÃ¿Ã¬
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her 1987 Wedding Ball Gown Was Inspired by Princess Diana's Dress
Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin
Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Gave Sunny Hostin a Lap Dance Live on 'The View'
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'
Kyle Richards Shares Photos From Her Annual RHOBH White Party
Kyle Richards Hosts Annual 'RHOBH' White Party on SoFi Stadium Field: 'I Can't Have Y'all at My House'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings
Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Why She Identified with Her 'Devastated' Character in 'You Hurt My Feelings' (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
florence Henderson, Susan Olsen, Barry Williams
'Brady Bunch' Star Susan Olsen Looks Back on Romance Chatter About Florence Henderson and Barry Williams
“New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Bar Paly (Anastasia "Anna" Kolcheck) and Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen).
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ends with Hopeful New Beginnings for All: 'Ready for Your Next Adventure?'