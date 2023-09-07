Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Are Trapped in a Terrifying Situation in 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer

'The Royal Hotel,' which also stars Hugo Weaving, releases in theaters Oct. 6

Updated on September 7, 2023 01:36PM EDT

Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick are teaming up for a creepy new thriller.

On Thursday, Neon released a trailer for its new thriller The Royal Hotel, which stars Garner, 29, and Henwick, 31, as a pair of Americans traveling through Australia who pick up jobs at a bar to earn more money.

The trailer meets the pair's characters Hanna and Liv as they apply for jobs and arrive at The Royal Hotel bar in a remote Australian town, owned by Billy (Hugo Weaving). Hanna and Liv initially resolve to work at the bar temporarily until they can make enough money to travel elsewhere, but they quickly grow uncomfortable with many of its patrons, who make sexually-charged comments to them.

Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Get In Over Their Heads in Australia in 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer
Poster for 'The Royal Hotel,' starring Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick.

NEON

An official synopsis for the movie describes Hanna and Liv as two "best friends backpacking in Australia" who quickly lose their money.

"Liv, looking for an adventure, convinces Hanna to take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called 'The Royal Hotel' in a remote Outback mining town," the synopsis reads.

"Bar owner Billy and a host of locals give the girls a riotous introduction to Down Under drinking culture, but soon Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control," the synopsis adds.

'The Royal Hotel' Trailer

NEON

The new movie comes from Australian filmmaker Kitty Green, who previously worked with Ozark star Garner on her 2019 film The Assistant. Green cowrote The Royal Hotel's script with screenwriter and actor Oscar Redding.

In addition to Garner, Weaving and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress Henwick, the movie also stars Bree Bain, Toby Wallace, Ursula Yovich, Daniel Henshall, James Frecheville and Herbert Nordrum.

The Royal Hotel made its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last Friday and will screen at the Toronto Film Festival Thursday. The film releases in theaters Oct. 6.

