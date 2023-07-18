Julia Fox Claps Back at 'Haters That Said I Lost My A--'

The 'Uncut Gems' actress shared a cheeky swimsuit photo to prove "it's still there"

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 07:48PM EDT
Julia Fox
Julia Fox responded to criticism about her body with a cheeky Instagram Story post. Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Julia Fox is shutting down the body-shamers.

The actress, 33, shared an Instagram Story post on Tuesday that addressed recent criticism of her physique. "This one goes out to all my haters that said I lost my a--. It's still there … Just not as big lol," she wrote over a cheeky photo of her from behind wearing a sheer white thong swimsuit and oversized sunglasses at the beach.

She strategically slapped an affiliate link over her bottom which linked to PrettyLittleThing, the brand that makes the $19.20 halter-neck design.

Julia Fox
Julia Fox responds to criticism of her body.

Julia Fox/ Instagram, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Fox previously shared that she shed 15 pounds while dating Kanye West in early 2022 — and she was forced to set the record straight amid persistent rumors that her weight loss was due to the drug Ozempic.

"All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things ... people are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it's called," Fox told Entertainment Tonight in March. "I'm not and I've never have ... I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it."

In January, the No Sudden Move star spoke candidly about her one-month-long relationship with West, 46, and whether she had any relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox was asked about the last time she and the "Stronger" rapper talked, and if she and Kardashian, 42, had ever conversed after their respective splits from West.

"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year, and I have been, like, in the same room as Kim, but we've never spoken about anything," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

When asked by Cohen, 54, to elaborate on their time together in the same room, Fox detailed that "it was a very big room" and added, "I was here, she was there."

The model continued to speak about her whirlwind romance with West later in her WWHL appearance, telling Cohen, "We were literally together for like a minute."

"Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything," she playfully teased. "I also have a middle name."

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Kanye West and Julia Fox step out together in Paris in January. Marc Piasecki/GC Images

In a TikTok video in November, Fox admitted that she finally agreed to hang out with West — who was relentlessly texting her at the time — because she thought she'd be doing Kardashian a favor.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me.' And I knew if anyone can do it it's me, because when I set my mind to something I do it," she said in the since-deleted TikTok.

It seems her plan worked — for a time. "I will say, that month that we spent together, he wasn't on Twitter, first of all; he wasn't on any forms of social media. He didn't even talk about his relationship. We only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education — it was really beautiful, guys," she said, before adding, "The moment he started tweeting, I was out."

The pair met in Miami on New Year's Eve 2021, and on Valentine's Day the following year, a rep for the mother of one confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Related Articles
Julia Fox, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox Says She's 'Never' Spoken to Kim Kardashian After Dating Kanye West
Diabetes drug Ozempic on a pharmacy counter
Update: Investigation into Ozempic Maker Expanded After More Reports of Suicidal and Self-Harm Thoughts
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Jokes That 'Real Housewives of Ozempic' Is 'Already Airing'
Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to TimothÃ©e Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: âI Don't Like That He Didn't Get My Permissionâ
Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Timothée Chalamet Dating Kylie Jenner: 'He Didn't Get My Permission'
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Denies Using Ozempic, Says She 'Works Hard' for Her Body: 'I Would Never Do That'
Golnesa âGGâ Gharachedaghi Cutting Back on Ozempic
Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Says She's 'Cutting Back' on Ozempic After Losing 'More Weight Than I Was Anticipating'
Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania
'RHONJ'’s Jackie Goldschneider Shares What 'Scares' Her About Costar Dolores Catania’s Ozempic Use
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 05: Ana Navarro attends the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' 7th Annual Voice Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on May 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Ana Navarro Responds to Claims She Uses Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'I’m Not Equipped to Endorse Any Solution'
Keke Palmer, Meghan McCain, Padma Lakshmi
Stars Who've Spoken About Ozempic — and What They've Said
Gina Kirschenheiter weighs herself on camera to shut down Ozempic rumors: 'Go kick rocks'
Gina Kirschenheiter Weighs Herself on Camera to 'Silence' Ozempic Rumors: 'Go Kick Rocks'
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West in Order to 'Distract' Him from Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to 'Get Him Off Kim Kardashian's Case' and 'Distract Him'
Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Julia Fox Says She 'Tried Her Best' While Dating Kanye West and Calls Him 'The Ultimate Stunt Queen'
Julia Fox Drake
Julia Fox Addresses Drake Romance Rumors and Rapper's Feud with Kanye West: 'He's a Great Guy'
For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.
Julia Fox Says Relationship with Kanye West Affected Her Acting Career 'Not in a Good Way'
Julia Fox attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening night; Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
Julia Fox Hints That Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date: 'Private Jet, Cuddled... Chanel Bags'