Julia Fox Claps Back at 'Haters That Said I Lost My A--'

Julia Fox is shutting down the body-shamers.

The actress, 33, shared an Instagram Story post on Tuesday that addressed recent criticism of her physique. "This one goes out to all my haters that said I lost my a--. It's still there … Just not as big lol," she wrote over a cheeky photo of her from behind wearing a sheer white thong swimsuit and oversized sunglasses at the beach.

She strategically slapped an affiliate link over her bottom which linked to PrettyLittleThing, the brand that makes the $19.20 halter-neck design.

Julia Fox responds to criticism of her body. Julia Fox/ Instagram, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Fox previously shared that she shed 15 pounds while dating Kanye West in early 2022 — and she was forced to set the record straight amid persistent rumors that her weight loss was due to the drug Ozempic.

"All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things ... people are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it's called," Fox told Entertainment Tonight in March. "I'm not and I've never have ... I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it."

In January, the No Sudden Move star spoke candidly about her one-month-long relationship with West, 46, and whether she had any relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox was asked about the last time she and the "Stronger" rapper talked, and if she and Kardashian, 42, had ever conversed after their respective splits from West.

"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year, and I have been, like, in the same room as Kim, but we've never spoken about anything," she said.

When asked by Cohen, 54, to elaborate on their time together in the same room, Fox detailed that "it was a very big room" and added, "I was here, she was there."

The model continued to speak about her whirlwind romance with West later in her WWHL appearance, telling Cohen, "We were literally together for like a minute."

"Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything," she playfully teased. "I also have a middle name."

Kanye West and Julia Fox step out together in Paris in January. Marc Piasecki/GC Images

In a TikTok video in November, Fox admitted that she finally agreed to hang out with West — who was relentlessly texting her at the time — because she thought she'd be doing Kardashian a favor.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me.' And I knew if anyone can do it it's me, because when I set my mind to something I do it," she said in the since-deleted TikTok.

It seems her plan worked — for a time. "I will say, that month that we spent together, he wasn't on Twitter, first of all; he wasn't on any forms of social media. He didn't even talk about his relationship. We only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education — it was really beautiful, guys," she said, before adding, "The moment he started tweeting, I was out."

The pair met in Miami on New Year's Eve 2021, and on Valentine's Day the following year, a rep for the mother of one confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

