Julia Fox is the queen of skin-baring style. And she's also become a pro at avoiding unwanted wardrobe malfunctions.

On Tuesday, the Forbidden Fruits podcaster, actress and mom made a head-turning appearance at the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell New York Fashion Week show.

For the occasion, the Uncut Gems star, 33, wore a silver chain body harness with intricate metal hardware covering her chest and nether regions. While posing for photos, one of the metallic nipple covers slightly slipped which she caught right in time.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Only seconds after hitting the carpet, Fox covered one of her breasts and turned around to adjust the top, a PEOPLE reporter confirms. “Oh, hold on,” she said to photographers as she proceeded to fix her getup with her back towards the crowd.

Fox teamed the exposing one-piece with a faux leather trench coat, a black purse with metal hardware, boots and a gothic all-black lip look.

This wouldn’t be the first time Fox has worn her underwear inside out (quite literally in fact).

For a casual shop at the grocery store last May, Fox bared nothing but a black-and-white Alexander Wang underwear-bralette set, an oversize acid-washed denim jacket and slouchy denim stiletto boots.

She never wavered from the undergarment-forward trend. Nearly a year later, she was spotted in Los Angeles sporting gray Diesel Boxer briefs teamed with graphic tee, blazer and feather slides — just to fill her Mustang with gas. Talk about revving the sartorial engine!

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox previously told PEOPLE that her fashion choices all come down to her fearlessness.

“I think just being fearless, not giving a f—, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not. If I think it's cool, then it's cool,” she said.

And there's not a single style trend she wouldn't try. "I can see the beauty in every type of style and fashion," she added.