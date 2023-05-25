High School Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Says She'll Look Back on Prom and 'Be Proud' She Went (Exclusive)

The Sierra Canyon basketball star says her prom photos are something she can "show my kids one day"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 03:17 PM
JuJu Watkins Prom
Photo:

Kristianna Saleh 

JuJu Watkins isn't your everyday high school student.

The Sierra Canyon basketball star is the top player in the country and headed off to USC to play basketball this fall. But Watkins tells PEOPLE that it was a "refreshing" change of pace to her busy schedule when she attended her school's prom on Saturday.

Watkins, 17, says the "really fun" experience is something she'll be able to remember proudly as a rite of passage. "I feel like it's something different for me. I mean, we're so locked in on basketball," she says of her and Sierra Canyon's star athletes.

"It's something that I'll be able to look back on and be proud that I went. I feel like it's so easy to be like, oh, I'm so busy and I can't go, but the fact that I was able to go and experience that with my friends, who I won't see for a long time because we're all going to college, was definitely something that I'll show my kids one day," she says.

JuJu Watkins prom

Kristianna Saleh 

The USC-bound athlete attended the dance with another high school basketball star, DJ Wagner. "He asked me on Facetime, actually. We started talking about prom and he asked me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both Watkins and Wagner, 18, are "kind of shy," she says, so the longest part of the experience for them was taking prom photos for their parents.

JuJu Watkins prom

Kristianna Saleh 

"We just had to take one for the team, so we just stood there taking pictures in the same pose for a long time. Then our parents and everybody jumped in, which was cute."

Watkins wanted her prom look to be "something that's never really been done before," so she went with a chic grey leather dress.

JuJu Watkins prom

Kristianna Saleh 

"I mean, personally, I haven't seen a leather prom dress. It's something different and my own style. I feel like that's something that I definitely would wear, which was the whole inspiration, just making something different and pretty at the same time."

Inside the party, Watkins says she had "so much fun" dancing and celebrating with the Sierra Canyon seniors, including her pal Bronny James, the son of LeBron James who will join her on the USC basketball squad this fall.

"I did get to see Bronny. It was fun," she says, adding that the night was "honestly, kind of regular," which is different for the star athletes.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Sierra Canyon guard JuJu Watkins smiles during a high school basketball game between Sierra Canyon and La Jolla Country Day in The Chosen-1's Invitational at Galen Center on January 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Getty

"I feel like everybody's experiencing the same thing, like getting dressed up. It's something that we don't normally do and everybody just gets together and gets to see how different everybody looks, so it's fun and funny at the same time."

The biggest hit on the dance floor was Sheck Wes's "Mo Bamba," inspired by the current Los Angeles Laker. "Everybody loves that song, still, three years later," she says.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Says He Isn't Focused on Money in His Next Contract: 'Made Enough' to Be 'Set for' Life
Angel Mercado
19-Year-Old Baseball Player Dies After Makeshift Dugout Collapses on Him
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin Opens Up About Resiliency and the Future of Women's Sports: 'You Just Keep Going' (Exclusive)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes Comments on Brother Jackson's Arrest, Says It's a 'Personal Thing'
Bubba Wallace on Learning to Take 'Better Care' of Himself: 'I've Been Really Hard on Myself' (Exclusive)
Bubba Wallace Says His Mom — and 2 Crashes — Inspired Him to 'Take Better Care' of Himself (Exclusive)
Surfer Caroline Marks on How She Combats Fear When Facing the âUncertaintyâ of âMother Natureâ Amid WSL Tour
Surfer Caroline Marks on Combatting Fear When Facing the 'Uncertainty' of 'Mother Nature' (Exclusive)
Luke Perry arrives for the 2018 PaleyFest Los Angeles - CW's "Riverdale" ; Jack Perry aka Jungle Boy of TNT series All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite attends press briefing New York Comic Con
Jack Perry Says Wrestling Storyline Referencing Late Father Luke Perry Gave Him 'Closure' (Exclusive)
carmelo anthony lebron james
Carmelo Anthony Says He's 'at Peace' Retiring Without a Championship Ring: 'I've Won at Life'
New Mexico tight end Jaden Hullaby (28) catches during an NCAA football game against LSU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in New Orleans.
University of New Mexico Football Player Jaden Hullaby Dead at 21: 'Get Your Rest King'
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the Laker game
Kris Jenner Supports Tristan Thompson as Lakers Are Eliminated from Playoffs
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hugs head coach John Harbaugh against the Kansas City Chiefs after an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh on Re-Signing Lamar Jackson at the Last Minute: 'We Should Be Great' (Exclusive)
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair Talks New 'Fun-Filled' Reality Show, Working with Husband Montez Ford: 'I'm Blessed' (Exclusive)
Chris Samuels attends #RightToBearArts Gala hosted by The Creative Coalition at The Madison Hotel on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Former Commanders Tackle Chris Samuels 'Excited' About Magic Johnson Joining Team Ownership: 'He's Big Time'
MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 15: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Real Madrid Files Hate Crime Complaint After Vinicius Junior Faces More Racist Chants from Fans
Mac McClung, Doc Rivers
NBA Dunk Champion Mac McClung Praises Former Sixers Coach Doc Rivers' 'Leadership' (Exclusive)
230516 SoFi Draft Lab Influencer Dinner Joseph Baura
Erin Foster Praises Los Angeles Rams for 'Highlighting Cool Women' at Team's Draft House (Exclusive)