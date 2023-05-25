She Testified on Deathbed After She Was Set on Fire by Ex: Inside Judy Malinowski's Final Moments

Bonnie Bowes tells PEOPLE exclusively about daughter Judy Malinowski's final moments — and her determination to testify against her killer

By Christine Pelisek
and
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 12:16 PM
Judy Malinowski rollout
Judy Malinowski and her daughters. Photo:

Judy's Foundation

Bonnie Bowes still remembers the last words she ever said to her daughter, Judy Malinowski.

A victim of an unthinkable attack, Judy spent two years in a hospital bed after she was burned alive by her ex-boyfriend outside an Ohio gas station. But she was determined to survive long enough to see justice served, and shortly before her death, she recorded videotaped testimony that was later played at trial — becoming the one of the first people in U.S. history to testify at her own murder trial.

Judy, a former homecoming queen who later in life survived cancer, was “friends with everybody” she met, her mother says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

Bowes, 60, details her daughter’s determination to cling to life so that justice could be carried out against Michael Slager, the man responsible for the deadly 2015 attack.

RELATED: She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

Bowes says her daughter “said she was tired” after two years in the hospital, seven resuscitations, and more than 50 agonizing surgeries to keep her alive. “She hung on for me, her girls, and for justice,” her mother says, recalling her final days.

Judy Malinowski rollout
Judy Malinowski testifies in court.

Eric Albrecht-USA TODAY NETWORK

Judy died from organ failure in June 2017 as Bowes held her hand one last time.

For more on Judy Malinowski's heroic testimony from the grave, subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

“I said, ‘A part of me will go with you, Judy.’ I said, ‘And a part of you will always live here with me,’” Bowes says. “And I said, ‘I'll hold your hand until Jesus takes your other hand.’ “

Ten seconds after Bowes let go of Judy’s hand that her daughter stopped breathing, she says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“We tried, but she had overcome all the odds,” Bowes says. “They had told her that she had superseded the odds.”

michael-slager
Michael Slager. Franklin County Common Court

RELATED: Mom of Woman Set on Fire by Fiancé Describes Heroic 2-Year Fight: 'She Defied All The Odds'

Judy’s story is the subject of MTV’s new documentary, The Fire That Took Her, streaming now on Paramount+. Judy’s heroic efforts led to a conviction for Slager that landed him in prison for life.

Judy Malinowski rollout
Bonnie Bowes, Judy Malinowski.

Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

And Judy’s family carried on the fight, Bowes says. Her daughters Kaylyn and Madison, sister Danielle Gorman, brother Patrick Bowes, and mother Bonnie came together to push for tougher legislation in Ohio for assaults using an accelerant that leave victims seriously disfigured. And on September 7, 2017, Malinowski’s family stood together at the Ohio Statehouse as “Judy’s Law” was officially enacted.

“She showed unbelievable strength,” Bowes told PEOPLE days after her daughter died. “I really don’t know how she did it.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Christopher Wright
Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family
Rebecca Bliefnick
He Went on 'Family Feud' and Joked That He Regretted Marrying Wife. Now He's on Trial for Murder
Annie Namou
Mich. Mom Shot to Death in Front of Her 10-Year-Old at Car Dealership She Worked at, Ex-Boyfriend Charged
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Utah Man Confesses to Murder of Wife and Her Parents Near Salt Lake City
Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City
62 year old murder case solved
After His Dad Was Murdered 62 Years Ago, a Son Helps ID the Killer: His Stepmother
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub