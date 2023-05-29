Judy Malinowski Shared Dying Wish for Her Kids with Mom Before Deathbed Testimony Led to Ex's Conviction

Judy Malinowski's harrowing story is now the subject of MTV’s new documentary The Fire That Took Her, streaming on Paramount+

By Christine Pelisek
and Greg Hanlon
Published on May 29, 2023 10:25 AM
Judy Malinowski rollout
Judy Malinowski with her daughters, Kaylyn (left) and Madison (center). Photo:

Judy's Foundation

Before she died in 2017 after spending two years in a hospital bed, Judy Malinowski made her mother promise her something: that she would raise her daughters to go to college.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Malinowski’s mother, Bonnie Bowes, says her daughter spoke about her own young daughters, Kaylyn and Madison, saying, “Mom, you have to teach them to be successful. They have to go to college, they have nothing. They have no inheritance. They don't have parents.”

According to Bowes, Malinowski added, “I know that your resources are limited. You have to help them understand that they have to get it right the first time.”

On Aug. 2, 2015, Malinowski was arguing with her boyfriend, Michael Slager, outside a gas station in Ohio when Slager doused her with gasoline and set her on fire with a lighter. The attack left 90 percent of Malinowski’s body covered in burns. She endured more than 50 agonizing surgeries to stay alive and needed to be revived seven times. 

Shortly before she died, Malinowski, a cancer survivor, recorded videotaped testimony that led to her husband’s murder conviction, which put him behind bars for life. In order to testify, Malinowski spent weeks weaning off pain medication to a point where she could prove to a judge she was of sound mind. 

michael-slager
Michael Slager. Franklin County Common Court

For more on Judy Malinowski's heroic testimony from the grave, subscribe now to PEOPLE,or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

Malinowski's harrowing story is now the subject of MTV’s new documentary The Fire That Took Her, streaming on Paramount+.

Judy Malinowski rollout
Bonnie Bowles, Judy Malinowski.

Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Bowes, before she died, Malinowski told her to bring up her daughters wisely.

“She said they couldn't go to a dance until their 11th grade year of high school. … She's all, ‘They'll just be a bag of hormones. Make them wait to at least [their] third year,” says Bowes. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“She made me, if they were getting a cell phone, monitor it. And she made me promise I would monitor their time on the cell phone or social media,” Bowes says, adding: “She had a lot of foresight, even though she was on a lot of pain medicine.” 

After Malinowski’s death, her family — including Kaylyn and Madison, sister Danielle Gorman, brother Patrick Bowes, and mother Bonnie — have carried on her fight for justice. The family pushed for tougher legislation stiffening penalties for assaults using an accelerant that leave victims seriously injured. On September 7, 2017, Malinowski’s family stood together at the Ohio Statehouse as “Judy’s Law” was enacted.

For Kaylyn and Madison, the law is a tribute to a loving mother who wanted nothing but the best for her children. Says Bowes, “She loved her girls with every breath.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Keith Murriel
3 Former Mississippi Officers Indicted on Murder and Manslaughter Charges in Keith Murriel's Death
Olalde family
Texas Teen Allegedly Killed Parents and 2 Siblings, Then Said He Did it Because They Were 'Cannibals'
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's Parents Are 'Outraged' Over 'Burn After Reading' Letter Allegedly Written by Brian Laundrie's Mom
Claudette Powers
37 Years After Her Murder, Authorities Identify a Calif. Woman Slain in 1986
Dexter Barry
Heart Transplant Recipient Dies in Fla. Jail After Going Days Without Medication
Sterling Cummings mugshot
Dad Spent 45 Days in Jail a Decade Ago for Shaking His 1st Baby. Now He's Charged with Murdering His 2nd Son
Jason Cunningham and Nicole Harrington
Ex-Cop Gets Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend Who 'Insulted the Size of His Manhood'
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's Parents Will Get Copy of Letter Written by Brian Laundrie's Mom that Said 'Burn After Reading'
Georgia Woman Brianna Grier Died After Incident in Custody of Law Enforcement
Family of Ga. Woman Who Died After Falling from Police Car Files $100M Lawsuit
SHARRON PRIOR 50-Year-Old Murder of 16-Year-Old Solved After DNA Linked to Man in West Virginia
1975 Murder of 16-Year-Old Girl Solved by New DNA Link to Man in West Virginia
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Highway Patrol Cop Brutally Beaten on Street Before Being Saved by 3 Good Samaritans
Lucy Letby
British Nurse Lucy Letby Blames 'Raw Sewage' for Unexplained Infant Deaths in NICU
Alex Murdaugh stands in the courtroom at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife Maggie and son Paul. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.
Alex Murdaugh Indicted on 22 Counts for Allegedly Defrauding Housekeeper's Family After Her Mysterious Death
Emine Yilmaz Ozsoy
Artist Is Shoved into Moving N.Y.C. Subway Train in Random Attack, Now 'Instantly Paralyzed'
Christopher Wright
Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family
Rebecca Bliefnick
He Went on 'Family Feud' and Joked That He Regretted Marrying Wife. Now He's on Trial for Murder