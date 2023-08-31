Nick Carter Can Continue to Pursue Defamation Counterclaim Against Sexual Assault Accuser, Judge Says

Former teen pop singer Melissa Schuman claims the boy band member raped her in 2003 when she was 18 and he was 22

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 09:10AM EDT
Nick Carter and Melissa Schuman
Nick Carter and Melissa Schuman. Photo:

Michael Kovac/Getty; Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock

A Las Vegas judge has ruled that Nick Carter's defamation countersuit against Melissa Schuman can continue, citing sufficient evidence to move forward.

The Backstreet Boys member, 43, filed a countersuit against the former teen pop singer after she previously accused him of raping her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2003 when she was 18 years old and he was 22.

In documents of the countersuit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Carter claimed that Schuman and Shannon Ruth – who sued him in December for alleged sexual battery – took advantage of the #MeToo movement and used it to launch a five-year conspiracy to "defame and vilify Carter and otherwise ruin his reputation for the purposes of garnering attention and fame and/or extorting money from Carter."

Schuman had previously filed an Anti-SLAPP motion attempting to throw out the musician's counterclaim, which was denied by Judge Nancy Allf.

The Anti-SLAPP statute is designed to prohibit lawsuits that are filed as retaliation against free speech through "expensive, baseless legal proceedings," according to the Reporter's Committee.

Carter's countersuit states he believes he has never met Ruth, and he denies both allegations.

Melissa Schuman
Melissa Schuman.

Matthew Simmons/Getty

Ruth, who has cerebral palsy and autism, alleges she was waiting in an autograph line after a Backstreet Boys show in Washington when Carter invited her to his bus. According to Ruth's lawsuit, Carter allegedly offered her a "VIP juice," a red-colored drink, when she reportedly asked for apple juice.

The court documents allege Carter brought Ruth to the bathroom and demanded she perform oral sex on him. Afterward, she alleges Carter continued to sexually assault her on a bed. 

Michael Holtz, Carter's attorney at the time, told PEOPLE that Ruth's allegations were "not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue."

Carter was cleared to continue his counterclaim against Ruth in March.

After Wednesday's hearing, Liane K. Wakayama, the musician's attorney, shared in a statement to PEOPLE: "For years, Melissa and Jerome Schuman have been conspiring with anyone they could manipulate to drum up false claims against Nick Carter in a brazen attempt to get rich off of him. When Nick called them out on their malicious schemes, the Schumans tried but failed to have his countersuit dismissed and silenced."

The statement continued: "Today’s ruling confirms that Nick will be able to pursue that truth to its inevitable conclusion and expose the Schumans’ and their co-conspirators’ deceit and deplorable conduct.”

Nick Carter
Nick Carter.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Schuman, who was a member of the all-girl teen group Dream, initially came forward in 2017, alleging that Carter raped her while the two were working on a movie project together in the early 2000s. Carter denied the allegations, and the case was closed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office due to the statute of limitations expiring.

An attorney for Schuman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A comment in the task force declination obtained by PEOPLE at the time read: “The reporting party alleged that in 2003, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect in his apartment. The victim was 18 years old at the time of the assault. The statute of limitations expired in 2013. Therefore an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Randy Small
Indiana Man Who Killed Neighbor Over Mailbox Dispute Is Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison
Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel
Laura Ingraham Dismisses John Eastman’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims: ‘I Haven’t Seen That Evidence’
NYC Police Identify Family Killed In Murder-Suicide, Aleksandra âOlaâ Witek and her two toddler sons, Calvin (age 1) and Lucian (age 3),
NYPD Identifies Family Stabbed to Death in Murder-Suicide — Including 2 Toddlers and 'Loving and Devoted' Mom
Kouri Richins and family
Children's Author Accused of Poisoning Husband with Fentanyl – Her Side of the Story: 'A Lot Will Come Out at Trial' (Exclusive)
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa Lachey Still Cries Thinking About the Personal 'S---' She Had to Resolve to 'Be the Best' Wife to Nick
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13602448a) In this 1974 image provided by the FBI is a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the "Lady of the Dunes" that had stumped authorities for decades. The woman was identified, as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, who was 37 years old when she was killed US Cold Case Lady of the Dunes, United States - 31 Oct 2022
'Lady of the Dunes' Cold Case Closed as Authorities Identify Woman's Husband as the Killer
Lizzo
Lizzo Goes on Chanel Shopping Spree (with Champagne!) amid Controversy
Birmingham Children's Hospital
British Nurse Arrested on Suspicion of Poisoning After Death of Baby in Pediatric ICU
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Eminem Threatens Legal Action Against Vivek Ramaswamy for Using His Music During Campaign Events
Hilarie Burton attends the "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Holiday Party at STK Los Angeles on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Hilarie Burton Says 'Psychotic' 'One Tree Hill' Boss Scripted an On-Screen Hug to Bypass Her Silent Treatment
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Returns to Santa Barbara After Ex Christine Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Man Accused of Killing Ohio Mom Was Friend of Her Late Husband — and She'd Let Him Live in Her Basement: Boss
In an aerial view, a power pole stands over burned cars and homes in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 17, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. At least 111 people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind driven wildfire devastated the towns of Lahaina and Kula early last week. Crews are continuing to search for missing people.
Maui County Files Lawsuit Against Hawaiian Electric Company After Devastating Wildfires
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Says ‘Fear and Intolerance’ Killed His Friend Lauri Carleton in Pride Flag Dispute (Exclusive)
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Gary King
'Below Deck' Crew Member Accuses 'Sailing Yacht' Star Gary King of Sexual Misconduct
Dominic Russo, Victim of Teen Who Intentionally Crashed Car
Sister of Man Killed by Girlfriend in Intentional Crash at 100 mph Says Family 'Will Never Be Whole Again’