E. Jean Carroll can amend her defamation suit against Donald Trump to now seek $10 million from the former president due to comments he made about her in a CNN Town Hall, a judge ruled Tuesday.

In May, 77-year-old Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, a former Elle advice columnist, following a Manhattan trial. In n a unanimous decision, the jury ordered that Trump pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and nearly $3 million for defamation. One day later, Trump again publicly criticized Carroll — this time on primetime television.

During CNN's controversial town hall, Trump called Carroll a "whack job," again claiming “I never met this woman. I never saw this woman,” and calling her claims “fake” and “made up." (The two have been photographed together, though Trump said that was an incidental moment.)

The comments echoed earlier comments Trump made about Carroll, after which she sued him for defamation and won. This week, a judge ruled she can amend that suit to include the comments Trump made on CNN.

But there's a catch: in the order delivered Tuesday, the judge also allowed the U.S. Department of Justice to assess whether it could be substituted for Trump (who first made the comments about Carroll when he was president) as the defendant. If the Justice Department is substituted, the revised lawsuit wouldn't move forward, as the government cannot be sued for defamation, per Reuters.



Carroll filed suit against the now 77-year-old former president in New York, alleging battery and defamation under the state's Adult Survivors Act, which creates a one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

In her suit, the writer alleged: "Roughly 27 years ago, playful banter at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue in New York City took a dark turn when Defendant Donald J. Trump seized Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll, forced her up against a dressing room wall, pinned her in place with his shoulder, and raped her."

The complaint further alleged that Carroll "remained silent for over two decades" for fear of being buried in "threats and lawsuits" and damage to her reputation and livelihood.

It also claimed that the incident "severely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy" and sought "redress for her injuries and to demonstrate that even a man as powerful as Trump can be held accountable under the law."

This is the latest in a growing pile of legal issues for Trump, who on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to each of the 37 criminal offenses he faces. Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

The charges against the former president include 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

In March, Trump was indicted by a grand jury in New York on charges that stemmed from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.



