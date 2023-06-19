Judge Bars Trump From Disclosing Evidence in Classified Documents Case 'On Any News or Social Media Platform'

The order stipulates that Trump can only view evidence in the case if he's being supervised by one of his attorneys.

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 03:07PM EDT
Donald Trump mid-speech
Photo:

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday issued a protective order barring Donald Trump or his attorneys from disclosing evidence in his ongoing classified documents case on the news, or on social media. What's more, the order stipulates that Trump, 77, can only view evidence in the case if he's being supervised by one of his attorneys.

“The Discovery Materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court," the order, portions of which were published by outlets including ABC News, reads.

The order adds: "Defendants shall only have access to Discovery Materials under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel’s staff. Defendants shall not retain copies of Discovery Material."

The order comes as federal investigators are set to begin turning over evidence in the case to Trump's attorneys as the case enters the discovery process. It applies to both the former president and his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, a longtime aide of Trump's who has also been charged in the case.

Nauta, a U.S. Navy veteran who reportedly met Trump while working in the White House mess hall, later left the White House to work for the former president at Mar-a-Lago. He was reportedly caught on security footage moving boxes at the Palm Beach, Fla. property, just one day before the FBI executed a search warrant there last August.

Nauta's charges, totaling six counts, include concealing a document in a federal investigation, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements and representations.

Trump, meanwhile, is accused of 37 criminal offenses: 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an unsealed, 38-count indictment, prosecutors allege Trump retained over 100 classified documents with some of the most sensitive topics originating from seven intelligence agencies, including the CIA, NSA and Department of Defense.

According to the indictment, documents about some of the most sensitive topics were stored in "a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, [Trump’s] bedroom, and a storage room," all at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has previously not shied away from using social media to defend himself against the charges.

Earlier this month, he took to Truth Social to claim that boxes photographed in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago (and mentioned in the indictment) were merely full of “newspapers.”

“The Box on the floor which was opened (who opened it?) clearly shows there was no ‘documents,’ but rather newspapers, personal pictures, etc. WITCH HUNT!” Trump wrote.

The photo Trump is referring to does appear to show newspapers and printed photographs spread across the floor — among other papers.

A date for Trump’s next court appearance in the federal classified documents case has not yet been set, and as the Republican Party’s current frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, it remains unclear if a trial and potential sentencing (if he’s convicted) could wrap before Americans take to the polls.

Related Articles
Bill Barr, Donald Trump
Former Attorney General Bill Barr Compares Donald Trump to a 'Defiant 9-Year-Old Kid'
American researcher Tony Russo (1936-2008) and American economist and political activist Daniel Ellsberg address the media during a recess in their trial at the Federal Courtroom in Los Angeles, California, 10th May 1973
Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Dies at 92
Former U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood after being arraigned at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Trump Campaign Says They Didn't Pick Up Supporters' Lunch Tabs Because No One Ordered Anything
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Focused on Family in Wake of Her Father's Indictment: 'Heartbreak Makes Her Stronger' (Exclusive Source)
Don Lemon
Don Lemon Is Enjoying 'Bonus Time' with Fiancé After CNN Departure as He's Spotted Vacationing in the Hamptons
Cole Bridges
U.S. Army Soldier Pleads Guilty to Trying to Aid ISIS in Murdering American Troops
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Wishes 'Incredible Father' Donald Trump Happy Birthday Amid His Federal Indictment
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami's Republican Mayor Francis Suarez Launches Run for President
Donald Trump returns from Bedminster
Donald Trump Celebrates His 77th Birthday in Shadow of Indictment: 'A Lot on His Plate' (Source)
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Says E. Jean Carroll Can Pursue New, $10 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Following CNN Town Hall
Karine Jean-Pierre
White House Press Secretary Opens Up About Doing Her Job From a 'Vulnerable' Place: 'Have to Put My Armor On'
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Indictment Is Strong, Say Legal Experts: 'The Evidence Is Damning'
Donald Trumps Heads to Famous Miami Cuban Restaurant After Historic Arrangement https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68opF5dfj28
Donald Trump Supporters Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Him After Historic Arraignment
White House Bans Woman for Topless at Pride
White House Bans Woman Who Went Topless at Pride Month Event: 'Inappropriate and Disrespectful'
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause Ivana Trump, New York, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Melania Trump Wants Donald to Fight Charges 'to the End' — but Don't Expect Public Remarks (Exclusive Source)
Donald Trump
Donald Trump ‘Desperately’ Looked for Lawyers over the Weekend, Wants ‘Younger’ Attorneys Beside Him (Source)