Jude Law Says He Wore Perfume to Smell Like ‘Blood and Fecal Matter’ for Henry VIII Role

Law went to a perfume specialist, who he says makes “wonderful scents,” and requested she create an “awful scent” for him

By Liza Esquibias
Published on May 24, 2023 03:18 PM
Jude Law
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jude Law will do anything to embody a character — including smell really bad.

In his upcoming movie, Firebrand, Law, 50, takes on the role of King Henry VIII alongside Alicia Vikander, who plays the last of Henry’s six wives, Catherine Parr. Law took this role seriously, making sure to look, speak, behave — and smell — like the monarch in his final years.

"I read several interesting accounts that you could smell Henry three rooms away — his leg was rotting so badly, he hid it with rose oil,” Law shared at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. “I thought it would have a great impact if I smelled awful."

To achieve this goal, the two-time Oscar nominee says he sought out professional help. Law went to a perfume specialist, who he says makes “wonderful scents,” and requested she create an “awful scent” for him.

“She somehow came up with this extraordinary variety of blood, fecal matter and sweat,” the Peter Pan & Wendy actor explained.

RELATED: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Trailer: See Jude Law's Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell and More

Firebrand Cast

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Karim Aïnouz, the movie’s director, confirmed the Fantastic Beasts star was successful in his mission.

“When Jude walked in on set, it was just horrible,” Aïnouz remembered.

Law added that he initially wore the scent “very subtly,” but Aïnouz got his hands on it and sprayed it around the set when everyone left to eat.

“It became a spray-fest,” Law joked.

The smell must have had the impact Law was hoping for on his performance, because Firebrand received an eight-minute standing ovation after its premiere in Cannes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Firebrand does not yet have a release date.

Related Articles
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)
Alicia Vikander Walks Cannes Carpet with Husband Michael Fassbender at Premiere for 'Firebrand'
yara shahidi
Yara Shahidi on Bringing Diversity to 'Peter Pan' as Tinker Bell: 'We've Been Left Out for So Long'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ji5U2sTlLU. Peter Pan & Wendy | Official Trailer | Disney+
'Peter Pan & Wendy' Trailer: See Jude Law's Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell and More
The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Cruella
A Guide to All of Disney's Live-Action Movies
Yara Shahidi digital cover tout
Yara Shahidi on Becoming Tinker Bell, Ending 'Grown-ish' and Beginning to Adult
Ever Anderson
Everything to Know About 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash and SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Meet 'The Flash' Cast: From Past DC Universe Appearances to Off-Screen Controversies
Olivia Wilde Mother's Day
How Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2023
maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal: All About Their Brother-Sister Relationship
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek at Their 'Beary Cute' Mountain Home: 'Daddy and Momma Bear'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Debut First Home Line — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
met gala arrivals
Every Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Look You Must See
walker hayes. Courtesy of Craig Allen Cooper
Walker Hayes and His Family Experience a Life-Changing Journey to Rwanda: 'An Answered Prayer' (Exclusive)
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
alexia fernandez
Yara Shahidi Opens Up About Prepping to Play Tinker Bell in Disney's Live-Action 'Peter Pan'