Juanes' Concert at SummerStage Halted Due to 'Excessive Crowds': 'Safety' Always 'Comes First'

The free outdoor concert was abruptly stopped after Juanes played two songs

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 04:50PM EDT
Juanes at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on April 14, 2021
Juanes performing in April 2021. Photo:

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Juanes did not get to put on the show he felt his fans deserved.

On Wednesday, the Colombian star took the stage at SummerStage in Central Park as a part of the Latin Alternative Music Conference summer series. The free, outdoor concert drew large crowds and were overcapacity — causing the concert to come to a halt just two songs in.

"For the first time in 30 years SummerStage was required to stop a concert in progress for a non-weather related issue," said Heather Lubov, Executive Director at City Parks Foundation SummerStage in a statement.

Juanes performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman
Juanes performing in February 2023.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She continued, "SummerStage, Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) and Juanes all agreed that the safety of fans and concert goers was of paramount concern and at the request of the NYPD, made the decision to cancel the show."

The capacity at the show was 5,000 guests and there was an estimated overflow of 12,000 guests outside the gates, according to the statement shared by SummerStage.

The 50-year-old rockstar opened the show with his latest single "Gris" and followed with his hit "Mala Gente." The show was then abruptly canceled to everyone's disappointment.

“Inside and outside [the venue] we have to be calm, guys,” Juanes said after wrapping up his second song, per Billboard. “If we are not calm, they are going to stop the concert. Many people were left outside without being able to enter. We want to continue with the show. It’s possible, right?"

A staff member later announced:  “Thanks for coming out, we’re sorry, we have to ask everyone to please vacate the venue immediately."

After the show, Juanes shared a video on his Instagram Stories and addressed his fans.

"Sad because we couldn't finish the show in New York, but the safety of you all will always come first," he wrote. "I hope to see you soon."

The headlining SummerStage performance was set to be his first live performance in the United States since the release of his tenth studio album, Vida Cotidiana, in May.

Related Articles
Noel Gallagher performs at The Greek Theatre
Noel Gallagher Concert in New York Evacuated Due to 'Bomb Threat' Before His Performance: Police
Bebe Rexha after being hit with phone on stage
Stars Who've Asked Fans to Seriously Stop Throwing Things at Them During Shows
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Eye with Bracelet During Idaho Concert: 'Don't Throw Things'
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Speaks Out on Concertgoers 'Throwing' Objects at Performers: 'These People Have Lost It'
Charlie Puth Urges Concertgoers to Stop 'Throwing Things
Charlie Puth Urges Concertgoers to Stop 'Throwing Things' at Performers: 'Disrespectful and Very Dangerous'
Ed Sheeran and Khalid
Ed Sheeran Opens His Own Concert After Opener Khalid Is Involved in Car Accident
The street in front of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre
Broadway's 'Hamilton,' 'Camelot' Cancel Shows Due to N.Y.C. Air Quality Issues from Canada Wildfires Smoke
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Feels 'Beyond Honored' to Perform 'Stars Are Blind' and More at Pride Festival in NYC (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Announces Even More International Eras Tour Dates: 'I Can't Wait'
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Defends Fan from 'Aggressive' Security Mid-Performance in Viral Clip: 'Hey, Stop!'
Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Hayley Williams Apologizes to Fans She Removed from Paramore Concert: 'I Cried for Them'
Anita Baker, Babyface
Babyface Says He Has 'Nothing but Love and Respect' for Anita Baker After He Was Asked Not to Perform
Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean
Morgan Wallen Misses ACM Awards Due to Vocal Injury as Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean Cover His Commitments
Jennifer Garner Taylor Lautner Millie Bobby Brown
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen Cancels Mississippi Concert Minutes Before Start Time After Losing His Voice
Suga of BTS solo tour. Photo Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga Kicks Off Solo U.S. Tour with 3 Sold-Out New York Shows — the First Member of BTS to Do So