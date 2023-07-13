Juanes did not get to put on the show he felt his fans deserved.

On Wednesday, the Colombian star took the stage at SummerStage in Central Park as a part of the Latin Alternative Music Conference summer series. The free, outdoor concert drew large crowds and were overcapacity — causing the concert to come to a halt just two songs in.

"For the first time in 30 years SummerStage was required to stop a concert in progress for a non-weather related issue," said Heather Lubov, Executive Director at City Parks Foundation SummerStage in a statement.

Juanes performing in February 2023. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She continued, "SummerStage, Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) and Juanes all agreed that the safety of fans and concert goers was of paramount concern and at the request of the NYPD, made the decision to cancel the show."

The capacity at the show was 5,000 guests and there was an estimated overflow of 12,000 guests outside the gates, according to the statement shared by SummerStage.

The 50-year-old rockstar opened the show with his latest single "Gris" and followed with his hit "Mala Gente." The show was then abruptly canceled to everyone's disappointment.

“Inside and outside [the venue] we have to be calm, guys,” Juanes said after wrapping up his second song, per Billboard. “If we are not calm, they are going to stop the concert. Many people were left outside without being able to enter. We want to continue with the show. It’s possible, right?"

A staff member later announced: “Thanks for coming out, we’re sorry, we have to ask everyone to please vacate the venue immediately."

After the show, Juanes shared a video on his Instagram Stories and addressed his fans.

"Sad because we couldn't finish the show in New York, but the safety of you all will always come first," he wrote. "I hope to see you soon."

The headlining SummerStage performance was set to be his first live performance in the United States since the release of his tenth studio album, Vida Cotidiana, in May.