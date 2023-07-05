'Joy Ride' Stars Needed to Be Taught How to Use Drugs: 'We Are All Dweebs' (Exclusive)

'Joy Ride' is in theaters July 7

By
Clarissa Cruz
Clarissa Cruz Headshot
Clarissa Cruz
Clarissa Cruz is Executive Editorial Director at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in January 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, O, The Oprah Magazine and InStyle.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 5, 2023 01:55PM EDT

In one of the most memorable scenes in Joy Ride, Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu's characters are forced to quickly hide, snort and swallow a not-small amount of illegal substances on a train traveling through China. 

"You'd think, 'Oh actors, they run with a fast crowd and they know what the kids are doing,'" says Adele Lim, who directed the raucous comedy about four friends who go on a business trip to Asia that goes gloriously wrong. "[Ashley's character Audrey] has never done a line of coke in her life and neither had Ashley. We had to pull in someone from the crew — won't say who — to teach them how to cut lines of coke with a credit card because we are all dweebs."

The on-set education extended to bongs as well, for a scene that didn't make it into the movie. "There's a little mini scene of Audrey and [Sherry Cola's character] Lolo getting high in a little shed house," says Lim. "Ashley and Sherry straight up did not know how to smoke pot or use a bong, and I remember handing a prop bong to Ashley and she full-on stuck her mouth where the little pipe of weed went to. She's like: 'Do I suck this?' I'm like, 'No, no you do not suck it like that. God, did you not have a normal college experience? Where have you been?'"

Joy Ride Trailer
Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

Still, the stars were nothing but committed when actually filming the drug-fueled scenes. "I had so much fun when we were stuffing drugs and just inhaling all of the pills — I watched the playback of me throwing green pils in my mouth and doing fake coke," says Cola, who plays the wisecracking Lolo. "I felt like Lucille Ball in that scene with the [chocolates] and the assembly line."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Cola's emphasis on verisimilitude extended to actually snorting the crushed B12 vitamins that stood in for the cocaine. "At one point I said, 'F--- it, I'll just snort it.' There was a tube through my jacket sleeve with a little straw thing and you just pretend. And here I was. Representing the community."

Stephanie Hsu as Kat, Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, Ashley Park as Audrey, and Sherry Cola as Lolo in Joy Ride. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel
Ed Araquel

The scene is not only hilarious — it also skewers Asian tropes, something that the cast and crew were keen to do from the beginning. "We are usually number four on the call sheet to be made fun of," says Hsu who plays sexpot-turned-unwillingly-celibate-actor Kat. "The four of us are here, making fun of ourselves, being disgusting. Not model minorities whatsoever. One of my favorite ads for this film [says] 'We will bring dishonor to us all.' It's amazing. It's fun to just get to have a good time and make a mess and be joyful."

Joy Ride is in theaters July 7.

Related Articles
Vivica A. Fox, Will Smith
Vivica A. Fox Admits 2016 'Independence Day' Sequel 'Missed Out by Not Bringing Will Smith Back'
https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651633657466208256 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 HED: Killers of The Flower Moon Debuts First Images from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Thriller
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone Star in Epic New Trailer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021
Tom Holland Says He’s 'Lucky' to Have Zendaya in His Life: Their Love Is 'Worth Its Weight in Gold'
Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson Robert
Robert De Niro Says He's 'Deeply Distressed' After the Death of Teenage Grandson Leandro
Fantasia Barrino Gets Emotional as She Celebrates 39th Birthday with Oprah Winfrey and 'The Color Purple' Cast
Fantasia Barrino Gets Emotional as She Celebrates 39th Birthday with Oprah Winfrey and 'The Color Purple' Cast
Tom Cruise plans to see the Barbie Movie and Oppenheimer Opening Weekend
Tom Cruise Reveals Plans for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Viewings: 'I'll See Them Opening Weekend'
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 37th Birthday
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her 37th Birthday with Instagram Selfie: 'Feeling Blessed'
Anne Hathaway, Alan Arkin
Anne Hathaway Remembers ‘Get Smart’ Costar Alan Arkin as the Center of Her ‘Most Cherished and Fond Career Memories’
John Cena seen at the BBC on March 15, 2018
John Cena Asks Filming Fan to Let Him 'Enjoy Some Time' with Friends When Asked to Recite His Catchphrase
LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, 2006
Abigail Breslin Remembers 'Little Miss Sunshine' Costar Alan Arkin: 'He Will Always Be Grandpa in My Heart'
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Being Proposed to Was 'Terrifying' but 'Exciting': I Said ‘Thank You!’
Steve Carell Says Late Alan Arkin Once Gave Him Business Card That Said: 'Can Drive Stick Shift
Steve Carell Says Late Alan Arkin Once Gave Him Business Card That Said: 'Can Drive Stick Shift'
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'
Alan Arkin - Little Miss Sunshine and Oscar Winner
Alan Arkin Won His Oscar for Just 14 Minutes of Screen Time in 'Little Miss Sunshine'
Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, John Cusack
Michael Douglas, John Cusack, More Pay Tribute to Alan Arkin After His Death: He 'Left an Indelible Mark'